The Daily Darren: Cool Summer Cuts with Connolly, Living Beauty’s Beverly Hills Luncheon, And More

This week’s Daily Darren is all about walking the walk! Whether you’re striding in Connolly’s impeccable tailoring, stepping into purpose with Chaco’s Bob Marley-inspired sandals, or soaking up inspiration—and plenty of sunshine!—at the Living Beauty Spring Luncheon in Beverly Hills, there’s plenty to discover this summer. From soulful collaborations to fashion with heart and heritage, here’s what’s happening.

Cool Cuts And Summer Sartorials

If there’s one thing I love more than a well-cut suit, it’s one that doesn’t make you sweat for your style. Thankfully, Connolly understands the assignment. The heritage British brand has unveiled its Summer 2025 Tailoring Collection, which serves elegance, ease, and effortless charm in equal measure. The vibe this season? Natural fibers, looser cuts, and a focus on relaxed minimalism. Whether you’re hopping between city meetings or dashing off to a Mediterranean weekend, this collection delivers. Take the Wheat Resort suit—a silk-hemp-cotton blend marvel that’s breathable, unstructured, and tailored just enough to still feel sharp. The jacket is half-lined (hello, airflow!) and paired with elasticated trousers that whisper luxury loungewear, but look pure Riviera chic. Not to be overlooked, the label’s Chino suit offers a summer spin on classic tailoring with slightly stretchy twill cotton. My personal favorite pick is the Sash trousers, a high-waisted, wraparound style returning this season in a breezy cotton twill, creating a sculpted silhouette that nods to Old Hollywood.

For those craving a touch of nostalgic refinement, Connolly’s Oxford suit taps into clean, architectural ’90s tailoring with a beautifully woven wool-cotton rib. The striped jacket and trousers that reinterpret the roomy ‘Oxford Bags’ once donned by collegiate rowers are relaxed, yet commanding—ideal for those who like their classics with a story. With a muted palette, sumptuous textures, and a whisper of retro influence, Connolly’s Summer 2025 collection isn’t shouting for attention—but it’s turning heads all the same.

Living Beauty Cancer Foundation’s Afternoon of Strength And Sisterhood

When the Living Beauty Cancer Foundation throws a luncheon, expect a day that nourishes the soul as much as the senses. This year’s Living Beauty Spring Luncheon & Fundraiser was no exception, raising a whopping $745,000 (and counting!) to fund the foundation’s free wellness and healing programs for women navigating cancer. Hosted at founder Amie Satchu’s stunning Beverly Hills home, the event notably presented Living Beauty’s Ambassador of Light Award to the radiant Amber Valletta, introduced by Rachel Zoe. Valletta was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to sustainability, conscious living, and wellness, and shared a moving tribute to her late mother who faced breast cancer twice with what Amber described as “grace, wisdom, and inner calm.”

“Living with cancer doesn’t mean living without beauty,” Valletta said. “It can mean discovering a deeper, more radiant kind of beauty—one rooted in resilience, sisterhood, and spirit.”

Guests sipped and mingled while perusing MyTheresa’s on-site Style Suite with covetable Spring 2025 looks, and were sent home with wellness gift boxes from Cymbiotika—the kind of party favor that actually sets you on a better path. Rounding out the day, Satchu unveiled Living Beauty’s next chapter: a virtual community platform designed to provide connection, resources, and healing to women with cancer, wherever they are in the world.

Step into Harmony with Chaco x Marley

The new Chaco x Bob Marley collection launches today! The relaxed sandal brand has teamed up with the Marley family to reimagine its classic Z/1 silhouette, inspired by physical and spiritual movements and the legendary musician’s own philosophy of walking through life with purpose. The collab features two distinct colorways, Harmony Hues (a bold riff on red, gold, and green) and One Love Lines (a sleek, all-black take with subtle nods to Marley’s legacy). And yes, for those of us with four-legged travel companions, there’s a matching dog collar and leash set—because who says your pup can’t get in on the unity? You can discover the collab now on on chacos.com.

