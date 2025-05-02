From apocalyptic cool to royal skincare and refined summer tailoring, this week’s column is all about elevated essentials. First up, Wrangler teams up with The Last of Us for a rugged, all-gender denim drop channeling Pedro Pascal’s post-apocalyptic swagger. Then, Korean luxury skincare house THE WHOO makes a majestic U.S. debut at Frieze New York with its heritage-meets-high-tech formulas. And I’ve got the ultimate answer to summer suiting.

Wrangler x The Last of Us: Apocalypse Now, in Denim

Is there anything hotter than Pedro Pascal brooding his way through a post-apocalyptic wasteland in The Last of Us? No, I didn’t think so either. Now, imagine channelling that same rugged energy into your wardrobe. Enter the new Wrangler x HBO’s The Last of Us collab—a two-part, all-gender capsule inspired by Pascal’s character, Joel, who wore Wrangler throughout Season 1 like the effortlessly cool survivor he is. Drop one, out now, nods to the cowboy spirit of Jackson, Wyoming, with pre-distressed denim jackets, shirts, and Wrangler’s iconic 13MWZ jeans. Drop two lands May 1, shifting to Seattle with utilitarian pieces like camo sets, carpenter pants, and pocket tees — all built to survive whatever the world throws your way. Survival never looked so good.

The collection is available on wrangler.com. And as a reminder, Season 2 of The Last of Us is available to stream on Max, with new episodes dropping every Sunday.

A Royal Arrival: THE WHOO Makes Its U.S. Debut at Frieze New York

Skincare lovers, take note: a new tier of luxury has officially touched down stateside. Korea’s iconic beauty house, THE WHOO, is making its U.S. debut—and doing so in fittingly regal style. The launch coincides with an immersive exhibition at Frieze New York where the brand will showcase The Imperial Youth Collection. Known as Korea’s premium luxury skincare brand, THE WHOO isn’t just another K-beauty arrival. It honors traditional Korean herbal medicine—the kind once reserved for royalty—and fuses it with the latest in future-forward skincare research. Every product is a modern reinterpretation of beauty rituals performed by the royal court during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1897), a period when Korean beauty ideals shifted toward glowing, naturally radiant complexions.

At the heart of THE WHOO’s formulas is 30-year-old rare wild ginseng, hand-harvested from remote mountain regions. This powerhouse ingredient—alongside other prized herbal remedies sourced from ancient Korean literature—is crafted in-house at the brand’s Royal Beauty Research Center, where tradition meets cutting-edge innovation. The result? Rich, science-backed skincare formulas that feel as indulgent as they are effective. For those visiting Frieze, the brand’s debut exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the artistry and science behind these coveted products—and a chance to experience the glow of royalty, no crown required!

Your Summer Suit, Sorted.

If you’re on the hunt for that elusive summer suit—the kind that keeps you cool, looks sharp, and actually works beyond weddings—Oliver Spencer’s Summer 2025 collection has you covered. The London-based designer, long considered one of British menswear’s quiet greats, delivers a masterclass in modern, modular dressing once again. Built around the idea of pieces that mix, match, and move with you, the collection draws inspiration from architecture—think clean lines, unfussy silhouettes, and an understated elegance. Spencer pares things back to their core, letting fabric and form do the heavy lifting. Ecological linens, soft cotton jerseys, and textural contrasts bring a tactile depth, while the earthy palette—soft sands, creams, olives, and a hint of rose taupe—feels both grounded and fresh. “It’s all about contrast and texture,” Spencer says, “while keeping the shapes clean and minimalist.” Mission accomplished.

Available now in-store and online at oliverspencer.co.uk.

That’s it for this week, you can keep up with Darren on Instagram @darrenkennedyofficial