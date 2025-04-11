YoungArts Gala Blooms In Vibrant Color At The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Blossoming color filled the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night for the annual YoungArts New York Gala. This year’s event raised over $1.2 million for the program’s numerous artists, proving the importance of creativity across all ages, disciplinaries, and careers. Sponsored by REZA, the gala was co-chaired by Sarah Arison, Thomas Wilhelm, Gillian Hearst, Michi Jigarjian, and Sandra and Tony Tamer, while Misty Copeland, Agnes Gund, and Titus Kaphar served as honorary chairs. The night began with a cocktail hour inside the Met’s soaring front entrance, where guests mingled with champagne before enjoying an elegant dinner in the museum’s famed Temple of Dendur.

The famous exhibit was the site of the Gala’s dinner, created by Raúl Àvila—the event designer for the Met Gala and the Academy Awards. Actress Katerina McCrimmon, who was the 2016 YoungArts Winner in Theater & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, hosted the event. The evening featured performances directed by Gossip Girl actress and YoungArts trustee Zuzanna Szadkowski (1997 YoungArts Winner in Theater & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, including a dance set by Sydney Burtis (2017 YoungArts Winner in Dance), rousing covers of “Imagine” and “Firework” by Liisi LaFontaine (2013 Voice), and more

“There’s a magic that happens when we listen and allow different movements, sounds, and ideas from various disciplines to come together freely—and that’s exactly what we experienced tonight at the YoungArts New York Gala,” said Copeland. “It’s the beauty of collaborative expression across disciplines, something YoungArts excels at. The artists, with their incredible talent, came together in a way that made the results palpable, and the impact was deeply meaningful.”

Guests included Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Derek Fordjour, Simon Haas, Nikolai Haas, Camille Henrot, Bill T. Jones, KAWS, Jody Arnhold, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Dasha Zhukova Niarchos, Stavros Niarchos, Ed Bass, Sasha Bass, Allison Berg, Marie-Josée Kravis, Komal Shah, Debi Wisch, Clara Wu Tsai, Glenn Ligon, Dr. Louise Bernard, Connie Butler, Christophe Cherix, Kristy Edmunds, Thelma Golden, Curator Rujeko Hockley, Nicola Lees, Hampton Carney, Alec Batis, Glenn Lowry, Anne Pasternak, Scott Rothkopf, Legacy Russell, Pamela Tatge, Katerina McCrimmon, Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, Taryn Simon, Sarah Sze, Jasmine Wahi, Kennedy Yanko, Erik Maze, Timo Weiland, and more.

All images: BFA.com

