The Daily Darren: Kathy Hilton’s Sparkle, Wes Anderson for Montblanc, And More!

Kathy Hilton & Anna Zuckerman Bring the Sparkle Just in Time for Summer

Trust Kathy Hilton to know exactly what summer needs: a splash of glamour, a dash of nostalgia, and plenty of sparkle! The socialite and RHOBH star has teamed up again with jewelry maven Anna Zuckerman to launch her Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman Summer 2025 collection. And yes—it’s every bit as dazzling as you’d imagine!

Back for another season, the duo’s new line is filled with pastel pops, bold brights, and vintage-tinged silhouettes that feel as fresh as a chilled glass of rosé on a rooftop terrace. Designed around Zuckerman’s signature Diamond Crystalline stones—made from salvaged lab-grown diamonds and gem materials—the pieces are both environmentally mindful and unapologetically glamorous. Think demi-fine jewels with the kind of presence you’d expect on a Hamptons yacht or the terrace of Hotel du Cap.

Hilton, ever the style icon, says she was drawn to Zuckerman’s blend of elegance and sustainability. “Her approach aligns with my own dedication to design and fashion,” she said. Meanwhile, Zuckerman added: “Together with Kathy, we’ve redefined luxury—again.” With prices ranging from $125 to $2,000, it’s accessible glamour with just the right hint of Hollywood. Dropping June 16th on annazuckerman.com.

Wes Anderson for Montblanc: The SCHREIBERLING Limited Edition 1969

Leave it to Wes Anderson to turn a pen into a cinematic universe of its own! The award-winning filmmaker—known for his meticulous symmetry, vintage styling, and saturated color palette—has teamed up with Montblanc to launch the SCHREIBERLING Limited Edition 1969, a pen that pays homage to the art of storytelling and design. Inspired by the Maison’s legendary “baby” pens of the 1910s and 1920s—once considered among the smallest writing instruments of their time—the SCHREIBERLING (German for “scribbler”) is Anderson’s tribute to elegance in miniature form. But this isn’t Anderson’s first foray into the Montblanc universe. In 2024, he directed the whimsical 100 Years of Meisterstück short film to mark the centenary of the brand’s most iconic pen. His new collab blends function and craftsmanship with his signature visual language and nostalgic storytelling—exactly what you’d expect with a meeting like this one. Available at Montblanc boutiques worldwide and montblanc.com.

The Glow-Up: Why Every Guy Needs Vitamin C in His Skincare Arsenal

Let’s face it—when it comes to skincare, most men are still playing catch-up. But there’s one powerhouse ingredient that every guy should use: Vitamin C. And no, it’s not just for influencers and your girlfriend’s top shelf. Vitamin C is the secret weapon for brighter, firmer, and even-looking skin. It helps fade dark spots, fights off environmental damage (think pollution and sunlight), and boosts collagen for a smoother complexion. Basically, it’s your daily defense against dullness and aging, without needing a 10-step routine. If you’re investing in just one serum, make it the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. It’s packed with a potent yet stable form of Vitamin C (THD Ascorbate, for the skincare nerds), which means maximum results with minimal irritation. Plus, it smells fresh, absorbs fast, and plays well with sunscreen—so there’s really no excuse.

That’s it for this week! You can keep up with Darren on Instagram: @darrenkennedyofficial

