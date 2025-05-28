Welcome to The Daily Darren, where this week it’s all about timeless icons reimagined! David Gandy proves the power of a white swim short with the launch of his limited-edition “Iconic White” style—tailored, classic, and oozing Bond-on-holiday energy. Meanwhile, Santoni marks its 50th anniversary with a stunning Assouline tome, Santoni Meraviglia, a tribute to Italian craftsmanship with text by Luke Leitch and breathtaking imagery by Oliver Pilcher. And if “tenniscore” is still ruling your summer moodboard, look no further than the retro-cool collab between Sporty & Rich and adidas Originals—where courtside classics get a minimalist refresh.

Sporty & Rich Serves Up Tenniscore Chic with adidas Originals

Tennis whites, but make it fashion! Sporty & Rich and adidas Originals are back in perfect sync, reuniting for a fresh drop that fuses retro athletic charm with off-duty elegance. Channeling vintage court style with a modern twist, the Emily Oberg-led brand puts its signature minimalist spin on classic silhouettes and preppy staples. Headlining the collection are two footwear revivals: the 2000s-era ADIZERO ADIOS—now in mesh, gradient stripes, and dreamy green or navy—and the reimagined ‘70s Blanc sneaker, available in smart suede-and-leather duos. Both pairs come with charming tennis racket lace tags and subtle co-branding, elevating their nostalgic roots. The accompanying apparel is equally on point: think polos, skorts, tanks, and a heavyweight knit you’ll want courtside and beyond.

The latest adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich collection launches on May 27th on sportyandrich.com and is available on May 30th via adidas.com, selected adidas and adidas Originals stores, and select retailers.

David Gandy Makes a Splash (Again)!

The man who made white swim shorts iconic is launching his own this summer. Trust David Gandy to remind us that sometimes, all it takes is one impeccably cut piece to turn heads. The male model-turned-entrepreneur has unveiled The Iconic White Swim, a limited-edition drop from his brand David Gandy Wellwear, and let’s just say: it’s yacht party-ready. Tailored to perfection with sleek navy piping and a luxe matte finish, the short nods to Riviera cool with just enough “I didn’t try too hard” energy. The micro length feels like a wink to retro menswear icons (you know the ones), while built-in UPF40 protection keeps things practical. Sure, it won’t give you Gandy’s abs—but it will have you looking and feeling like you might just own the boat.

Santoni Marks 50 Years of Italian Craft with A New Assouline Tome

Luxury you can feel—and now, finally, read. To celebrate its golden jubilee, Italian shoemaking Santoni has teamed up with Assouline to release Santoni Meraviglia, a lavish coffee table tome that tells the story of the brand’s five decades of artisanal excellence.

From the cobbled streets of Corridonia in Italy’s Le Marche region to international polished runways and red carpets, the book chronicles the maison’s journey from humble workshop to global symbol of craftsmanship. Featuring personal insights from Chairman Giuseppe Santoni and imagery by the ever-perceptive Oliver Pilcher, the volume is as much a love letter to Italian savoir-faire as it is a visual feast. The book pairs Pilcher’s elegant photography with text by fashion writer Luke Leitch. Expect lush landscapes, a behind-the-scenes look at Santoni’s signature hand-coloring techniques, and a reverent nod to the human hands behind every stitch and silhouette. Like a pair of their perfectly patinated shoes, Santoni Meraviglia isn’t just about luxury—it’s about legacy.

That’s it for this week, you can keep up with Darren on Instagram @darrenkennedyofficial