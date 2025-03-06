This week, we’re diving into some of the most talked-about moments from Oscars week. From Demi Moore and Colman Domingo’s unforgettable style at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, to the intimate vibes of Benicio del Toro’s mezcal soirée at Hotel Bel-Air, and a celebration of culture at the Kiosk-O-Thèque with Are We On Air? and Chateau Marmont—the essence of Hollywood’s most stylish and intriguing events. Let’s get into it!

Demi Moore and Colman Domingo Dazzle in Boucheron at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

As Hollywood’s elite gathered for Vanity Fair’s legendary Oscar party, all eyes were on Demi Moore in Gucci and Colman Domingo in custom Dolce. Moore, with her effortless elegance, wore a combination of vintage glamour and modern sophistication. Her striking citrine bracelet and diamond earrings had a timeless quality, while the soft pink gold tones added a fresh, contemporary feel to her look. It was a perfect balance of classic beauty and bold refinement. Kudos to her stylist Brad Goreski. Meanwhile, Colman Domingo brought his signature fearless style to the event, layering with intention and attitude. Known for breaking the rules when it comes to fashion, Domingo made a statement in the Flots lavallière from Boucheron’s Carte Blanche collection—a masterpiece requiring over 500 hours of work. The pièce de résistance? The Wladimir, the Cat earrings, sparkling with diamonds in white gold, a bold and unexpected choice for a man who has become synonymous with the unexpected. Domingo was styled by Wayman and Micah.

An Artful Evening with Benicio del Toro at Hotel Bel Air

If you haven’t yet heard of it, let me introduce you to the mezcal making waves in the luxury spirits world—Perro Verde. Named after the Spanish saying “Más raro que un perro verde” (rarer than a green dog), this Oaxacan-crafted elixir has the backing of Hollywood heavyweight Benicio del Toro, who recently hosted an intimate soirée at the Hotel Bel-Air to showcase the brand. Perro Verde is a tribute to the unconventional. With three distinct expressions—Espadin, Blend, and Tobasiche—each sip reflects the wild beauty of Oaxaca’s agave-rich terroir. But it’s not just about the craftsmanship; the accolades speak for themselves. Perro Verde has taken home double gold at the San Francisco Spirits Competition and earned a nod from Forbes as one of “The World’s Best Mezcals.” For those who appreciate heritage, authenticity, and exceptional quality, this is one to seek out.

Are We On Air? and Chateau Marmont

Oscars week always brings a flurry of late-night soirées, but few capture Hollywood’s mystique quite like an evening at with Are We On Air? and Chateau Marmont. Founder and former Directeur d’Ambiance Arman Naféei hosted an effortlessly cool crowd at West Hollywood’s Kiosk-O-Thèque & Bar Marmont, celebrating the re-release of Hollywood Handbook by André Balazs. If anyone knows how to set the tone for an unforgettable night, it’s Naféei. Handpicked by Balazs in 2010 as the Music Director for his properties—including The Boom Boom Room, Sunset Beach, Chiltern Firehouse, and, of course, Chateau Marmont—he’s long been shaping the sound and soul of the world’s most iconic hotspots. His podcast, Are We On Air?, takes that curation to the next level, offering intimate, unfiltered conversations with cultural heavyweights like Patti Smith, Dua Lipa, Rick Owens, and Jane Birkin.

Naturally, the guest list reflected his impeccable taste, with attendees including Nadia Lee Cohen, Lily-Rose Depp, Paloma Garcia Lee, and Alessandro Francalanci. But beyond the revelry, the night also marked a milestone—the first anniversary of Kiosk-O-Thèque. Since launching in early 2024, the space has redefined Sunset Boulevard’s cultural landscape, blending a newsstand, bookstore, record store, art gallery, and recording studio into what The Hollywood Reporter hails as “the Sunset Strip’s Hotspot of the Moment.” To mark the occasion, Chateau Marmont and Are We On Air? unveiled exclusive new merch, including a limited run of 100 “Do Not Disturb” bookmarks and t-shirts, alongside the hotel’s classic hats and apparel. A fitting tribute to a night—and a venue—that embodies Hollywood’s past, present, and future.

Follow Darren on IG @darrenkennedyofficial