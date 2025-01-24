Welcome back to The Daily Darren, your guide to what’s buzzing in the worlds of fashion, style, and culture. First up, Lacoste has scored big by signing Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez as their newest ambassador—bringing a fresh, modern charisma to the classic croc. Over in Italy, Brunello Cucinelli unveiled its AW25 collection, serving up effortless elegance with a masterclass in luxurious layering and refined textures. And for those planning a desert escape, Palm Springs is having a pop art moment, with bold colors and playful designs taking centre stage with a special milestone celebration. It’s all happening. Let’s dive in.

Lacoste signs up Taylor Zakhar Perez as new Ambassador

Lacoste has a fresh new face, and it’s none other than actor Taylor Zakhar Perez. The brand just announced him as its new global ambassador, kicking things off with a sexy underwear campaign that’s already turning heads. Shot in Paris by photographer Quentin de Briey and styled by Jason Bolden, the campaign perfectly captures the effortless cool we’ve come to expect from Lacoste. The White & Royal Blue heartthrob was spotted sitting front row at the Lacoste Spring-Summer 2025 show. And this partnership isn’t just a one-off; it’s the beginning of a long-term collaboration. Taylor himself summed it up “It’s an honor to join Lacoste as an ambassador. I’ve always admired the history, legacy, and creativity of the brand, and it’s with great pride that I now carry the values of the crocodile.”With his star on the rise and Lacoste’s legacy of blending sporty elegance with modern edge, this collaboration is already shaping up to be a winning match.

Brunello Cucinelli AW25: Effortless Elegance

Milan played host to Brunello Cucinelli’s Autumn/Winter 2025 menswear collection, and let me tell you, it was a masterclass in timeless luxury with a modern twist. Inspired by the Greek concept of anamnesis—the idea of reclaiming eternal truths—this collection takes classic menswear staples and gives them a fresh, sophisticated update. And honestly, who doesn’t love that balance of old-meets-new? Picture this: tailoring meets casual with elegant suits layered over colorful knitwear, refined jackets paired with denim, and soft, easy coats that nail that laid-back yet polished vibe. Outerwear absolutely steals the show here—think quilted satin finishes, plush shearling accents, and ultra-light cashmere that’s as comfortable as it is luxurious.

Then there’s the color palette. Vibrant hues like amaranth, pumpkin, and radish (yes, radish!) pop against classic blues, greys, and beiges, creating those unexpected but totally wearable combinations we all crave. Even the knitwear feels special, with English rib and Shetland wools reimagined to be softer, cozier, and just plain better. And let’s not forget the accessories. Oiled and brushed leathers bring depth and character to shoes and bags, giving the whole collection a grounded, masculine edge. This is Brunello Cucinelli at its best: refined, wearable, and perfectly balanced.

Burton Morris: 35 Years of Iconic Pop Art

Pop art lovers, rejoice! Burton Morris, the internationally renowned pop artist beloved by celebrity collectors such as Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Tommy Hilfiger, is marking a milestone as he celebrates the 35th anniversary of Burton Morris Studios with a special exhibition, BURTON MORRIS: Iconic Pop!, at The Shops at 1345 in Palm Springs. Running from February 1st to April 30th, the exhibition will feature 22 of Morris’s most celebrated works. Fans can expect to see his iconic popcorn box, coffee cup (forever linked to Friends), and that unmistakable martini glass. Mark your calendars for the opening night preview on Wednesday, February 12th from 4-7 PM, where you can meet Burton himself. In addition to the exhibition, Morris has created a limited-edition print titled “LOVE LA”, a heartfelt tribute to those affected by the devastating LA fires. Priced at $150 (unframed), all proceeds will support the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Wilshire Blvd. Temple Wildlife Relief Fund, which supports Temple members who lost their homes. You can purchase this special piece at www.burtonmorriscollection.com.