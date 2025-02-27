LA has been buzzing this week, and I’ve been taking it all in—from the star-studded kickoff to Frieze at The West Hollywood EDITION to the Suits LA premiere bringing back some familiar faces (hello, Harvey Specter!). Plus, Orlando Bloom is adding a dose of effortless cool to Porsche Design. Art, fashion, Hollywood—let’s get into it!

Frieze Fever: An Artful Evening at The West Hollywood EDITION

As Frieze Los Angeles kicked off, Autre Magazine and Jeffrey Deitch set the tone with an intimate dinner at Ardor, followed by a subterranean afterparty at Sunset at The West Hollywood EDITION. Under the warm glow of Ardor Terrace, a curated crowd gathered, including artists Nadia Lee Cohen, Ariana Papademetropoulos, and Nina Chanel Abney—fresh from her solo exhibition at Jeffrey Deitch. Sharon Stone, poised for her Euphoria debut, added to the evening’s star power. Guests dined on vegetable-forward dishes paired with Perro Verde mezcal, backed by Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro. Downstairs, the party pulsed with energy as DJ Mr. Pharmacist set the tone, followed by a live set from Faux Real and a surprise performance by Saturn Risin9. It was Frieze LA at its best—not just an art fair, but a celebration of creative expression that lingers long after the last dance.

Suits LA Premiere

Suits LA had a glitzy premiere ahead of its debut on NBC & Peacock this past weekend, and to celebrate the stars of the show were out in force with lead actors Stephen Amell, Lex Scott and Josh McDermitt leading the charge. Fans were thrilled to see Gabriel Macht, reprising his iconic role as Harvey Specter, making a special appearance. Building on the buzz, BOSS is turning up style stakes and bringing the show’s signature power dressing to life having teamed up with NBC to launch a curated edit of its latest collection inspired by the highly anticipated series. The BOSS x Suits LA edit delivers sharp suiting and modern business casual looks that channel the confidence of LA’s most elite attorneys.

A portion of proceeds from the collaboration will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA campaign, helping communities affected by California. To enhance the experience, BOSS is hosting exclusive in-store events in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Enjoy personalized made-to-order services, curated shopping experiences, and a chance to fully embrace the world of Suits LA.

Porsche Design taps Orlando Bloom

Hollywood’s love affair with Porsche Design just got a serious dose of star power, thanks to none other than Orlando Bloom. The British actor, known for his effortless, polished style, has just been unveiled as the new Brand Ambassador for the brand’s Timepiece and Eyewear collections. Bloom has long been a fan of Porsche’s sleek design and engineering, making this partnership feel like a natural evolution. “From our first conversation, I was excited about the idea of a partnership,” he shared. “The brand has a unique way of translating the unmistakable design and timeless elegance of icons like the Porsche 911 into lifestyle products.” In the campaign, he sports the iconic Chronograph 1 timepiece and a selection of the brand’s effortlessly cool eyewear as Porsche Design continues to blur the lines between high-performance engineering and timeless fashion.

