Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone in what feels like a true New York minute and what a whirlwind it was. From dawn-to-dusk shows to late-night soirées, the city was alive with fashion’s finest. Highlights for me? Philipp Plein’s intimate cocktail dinatoire gathering at his Upper East Side townhouse, where old-school elegance met modern charm. The Hold NYC presentation as part of New York Men’s Day was a standout, proving that menswear is having a real moment. And, of course, the Simkhai New York Fashion Week after-party—because no NYFW is complete without a little after-hours magic. Let’s get into it.

New York Men’s Day: The Must-See Platform for Emerging Menswear

One event that continues to stand out at NYFW for its commitment to fostering new talent and pushing the boundaries of contemporary menswear is New York Men’s Day (NYMD). Now in its 23rd season, this bi-annual fashion initiative has cemented itself as a vital platform for independent brands & emerging designers, offering a fresh perspective on modern masculinity and gender-fluid fashion. One designer looking set to shape the future of menswear is Holden Ackerly’s HOLD NYC. For AW/25, the brand presented its AprèsRush collection drawing inspiration from après-ski nostalgia, inviting attendees to a cozy ski chalet setting. The collection reimagines technical outerwear in soft, inviting fleece and features hand-knit pieces, capturing the essence of alpine charm. So many pieces that I’d personally wear and the model casting was top notch!

Simkhai’s Fall/Winter 2025 afterparty

NYFW is known for its afterparties, and Jonathan Simkhai’s soirée for the FW 2025 was no exception. Following his much-anticipated runway show at Hudson Yards with a collection that merges vintage inspiration with modern craftsmanship. Inspired by a 1920s brooch and a 1970s bomber, the lineup features exposed seams, corsetry, distressed leather, and brooch motifs in autumnal hues. Menswear mirrors this vintage-modern fusion, while accessories complete the look with sculptural bags and distressed boots. Front row guests included Beanie Feldstein, Suni Lee, Gavin Casalegno, Helena Christensen, Mingus Lucien Reedus, Olivia Palermo, and Tiffany Haddish. Afterwards, Simkhai hosted an exclusive gathering at Laissez Faire where guests enjoyed refreshments from LALO tequila and Fiji water. It was a star-studded affair, attracting a celebrities, creators, and industry insiders. Tiffany Haddish turned heads with her chic green ensemble as she hit the dancefloor and the DJ booth, while Severance star Tramell Tillman set the tone in a double breasted white suit.

Philipp Plein’s Cocktail Dînatoire

New York Fashion Week is always a whirlwind, but few moments capture the essence of opulence quite like an evening at Philipp Plein’s Upper East Side townhouse. On Friday night, the designer hosted an intimate Cocktail Dînatoire at his residence, bringing together an exclusive mix of fashion insiders, tastemakers, and friends to toast the FW25 season in true Plein style and debut his newest jewelry collection. The White Gold and Rose Gold bracelets are inscribed “LOVE YOU” and “FUCK YOU,” and come in two sizes, inset with VS and SI clarity diamonds. The soirée was nothing short of chic as guests sipped on perfectly chilled champagne and nibbled on an indulgent selection of bites from TAO, all while mingling in the grandeur of Plein’s signature high-glam aesthetic. The townhouse itself, with its decadent interiors and unmistakable flair, set the perfect stage for a night of effortless elegance. As Mr. Plein himself made the rounds, personally welcoming each guest, telling me that two of his children were asleep on the top floor. Fashion, glamour, and impeccable hospitality—what more could you want from a night out in New York?

