This Saturday, March 6, will mark the day that Hermès goes down in history! The 184-year-old French luxury brand is hosting its first-ever livestreamed international show. All fourteen hours of it, to be exact.

Beginning promptly at 8:30 AM in New York, and then at 2:30 PM in Paris, and then again at 9:50 PM Shanghai time, the day-long virtual affair will be remembered as the longest single fashion show ever. But while it’s going to be more than half a day of livestreamed action, in its entirety, the show can actually be watched in just 30 minutes—wherever in the world you choose to watch from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hermès (@hermes)

Of course, the brand has opted for the top locations in each city to film from—think: The Armory in New York, The Garde Républicaine in Paris, and Hermès’ Shanghai flagship store.

The historic affair, titled “Triptych,” is the brainchild of creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski and Veronique Nichanian (the powerhouse behind the brand’s menswear). Together, they wanted to capitalize on the restrictions prompted by COVID, as well as seize the opportunity technology provides to be together at once—no matter where you are in the world.

In a time when travel abroad is unforeseeable and the thought of sitting front row at a fashion show remains foreign, it’s only fitting that Hermès had something so thoughtful and connective up its horse bit-adorned leather trench sleeve.

Watch the action below:

