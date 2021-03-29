The Best Looks From The NAACP Image Awards

For the NAACP Image Awards, stars brought their A-game to the at-home red carpet. Maybe it’s the fresh spring weather or the Fall Winter season’s ode to dressing up, but glamour and luxury reigned supreme. The awards brought plenty of sumptuous silks, dazzling jewelry, and more than a few statement pieces (we’re looking at you, Tracee Ellis Ross!) to our social media feeds—and we’re totally here for it. Read on for a debriefing of the evening’s best looks.
Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Stuart Weitzman, and Irene Neuwirth Jewelry
Issa Rae in Prada, Stuart Weitzman, and Forevermark jewelry
Andra Day in Dundas, Casadei, Cartier, and Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Cynthia Erivo in Lanvin, Christian Louboutin, and Mateo
Viola Davis in Duro Olowu and Boucheron
Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano and Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Alicia Keys in Versace and Cartier
Tracee Ellis Ross in Schiaparelli
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alberta Ferretti, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Tiffany & Co.
Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano and Forevermark jewelry
Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior
Jurnee Smollett in Alexandre Vauthier, John Hardy, Cathy Waterman jewelry, and Nakard jewelry
