The Best Looks From The NAACP Image Awards

For the NAACP Image Awards, stars brought their A-game to the at-home red carpet. Maybe it’s the fresh spring weather or the Fall Winter season’s ode to dressing up, but glamour and luxury reigned supreme. The awards brought plenty of sumptuous silks, dazzling jewelry, and more than a few statement pieces (we’re looking at you, Tracee Ellis Ross!) to our social media feeds—and we’re totally here for it. Read on for a debriefing of the evening’s best looks.

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Stuart Weitzman, and Irene Neuwirth Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking)

Issa Rae in Prada, Stuart Weitzman, and Forevermark jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Andra Day in Dundas, Casadei, Cartier, and Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice (@therealwourivice)

Cynthia Erivo in Lanvin, Christian Louboutin, and Mateo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

Viola Davis in Duro Olowu and Boucheron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano and Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Monáe 🚆👽🤖🚀🪐 (@janellemonae)

Alicia Keys in Versace and Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

Tracee Ellis Ross in Schiaparelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alberta Ferretti, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Tiffany & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano and Forevermark jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin)

Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi)

Jurnee Smollett in Alexandre Vauthier, John Hardy, Cathy Waterman jewelry, and Nakard jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett)

