TIME hosted the TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers

Luminaries from across industries joined at SECOND in Manhattan to celebrate those recognized on TIME Magazine’s inaugural The Closers list; a compilation recognizing 18 leaders working tirelessly to close the racial wealth gap. The galvanizing event featured appearances and speeches from Issa Rae, Cory Booker, Angelica Ross, Aurora James, and many more, who urged those in a position to do so to extend the ladder to others in order to create change, opportunities, access, and advancement. Hollywood heavyweight Rae said: What gives me hope is what so many people in this room are doing: centering us and being hyper-local…In so many instances, it’s the focus on the impact we can make in our respective areas, with the hope that it will inspire and spread, that can truly make the difference.” Read more about the night’s powerful speeches and see additional highlights here.

Claude Montana, pioneering ’80s fashion designer and ‘King of the Shoulder Pad,’ has died

Legendary French designer Claude Montana has died, aged 76. A pillar of the avant-garde Parisian fashion scene in the late 1970s and 1980s, Montana is remembered for his sharp tailoring and pushing the boundaries when it came to the notion of female power dressing. From 1990 to 1992, Montana also designed couture for Lanvin. A contemporary of Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier, he earned the nickname ‘King of the Shoulder Pad’ thanks to his fondness for the definitive silhouette of the ’80s. The designer entered a turbulent period in the late ’90s, after his namesake label was sold twice in two years. He eventually withdrew from the public eye, after staging his last-ever show in 2002. Milliner Stephen Jones was one of many who paid tributes to him online today, stating: “Dear Claude, with whom I collaborated for 17 years. A genius, demanding and a perfectionist. Always an inspiration, I learnt so much from you.” Gaultier added: “Claude Montana was a fabulous designer who staged fabulous and extraordinary shows. He was peerless in his use of leather, which was the star material of his collections. RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Jones (@stephenjonesmillinery)

Vice to lay off ‘hundreds’ of staff, looks for buyer for Refinery 29

Several hundred employees at Vice will lose their jobs in the next week, according to a memo sent to staff by CEO Bruce Dixon on Thursday. It’s the latest blow to the financially-plagued media company, which was purchased out of bankruptcy last year by Fortress Investment Group. The move will also see editorial operations at news-focused Vice.com shuttered, effective immediately. On Friday, Dixon stated that the company is transitioning to a “studio model” instead, and added that those affected by the job losses will be notified next week. The company currently has about 900 employees. Amid uncertain times, Vice is now actively seeking a buyer for Refinery29 and is reportedly “in advanced discussions”—which will continue operations as a standalone media brand. The prospective sale of Refinery29 comes after supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and her newly-formed Bedford Media purchased i-D magazine earlier this year from Fortress for an undisclosed sum. Meanwhile, at i-D, editorial operations are on pause while the London-based publication finds a new editor in chief and migrates its content onto a new platform.

The memo is in its entirety, below:

In a memo to staff, Vice CEO Bruce Dixon announces hundreds of layoffs and that the company will no longer publish on Vice dot com. He also says VMG is in advanced talks to sell Refinery29. pic.twitter.com/Xc9tl8uoYE — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 22, 2024

Is Bella Hadid creating a new brand?

An Instagram teaser has fans whispering about the latest creation by Bella Hadid. The supermodel’s supposed wellness venture, Orebella, was announced in a brief video that tagged the new brand’s account. The cryptic tagline reads “Reveal Your Alchemy” and includes a launch date of May 2 for what’s sure to be a highly-anticipated drop. No other information is clear other than a trademark filing that leads us to believe the brand will likely sell perfumes, incense, oils, candles, and other scented products. Since the post, Orebella’s Instagram account has already amassed 20,000 followers, hanging on to every word.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.