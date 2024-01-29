Issa Rae is PORTER’s next cover star

Hollywood heavyweight, actress, producer, and screenwriter Issa Rae is starring on the latest cover of PORTER. The in-demand talent talks to best-selling Nigeria-born author Otegha Uwagba about setbacks, challenges, humor, and what’s still on her career bucket list. “I want, in 10 years’ time, to be transitioning towards service,” she says. “This is fun, but at some point, it’ll feel like not enough—and I want to be able to do more.” Rae also laments the industry’s backtracking on its DEI initiatives and promise to do better with representation in the industry. She says: “It’s already happening. You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives—especially on the DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] side—get canned. You’re seeing that our stories are less of a priority very clearly now.”

See the full feature, lensed by Deirdre Lewis and styled by Herin Choi, here.

Versace teams up Dwyane Wade for another installment of their eyewear collaboration

NBA champ Dwyane Wade is continuing his relationship with Versace, as the face of the new 2024 men’s eyewear campaign. As part of the campaign, Wade shows off the three styles from the collection (one optical and two sunglasses) which are available to shop from today. The Hall of Famer (and NY Times best-selling author!) was tapped by Versace due to his commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ equality and racial justice; two issues of utmost important to the Italian luxury label. This latest campaign is the first look at Versace Profiles, a new project that shares a more personal glimpse at campaign stars than usual. As such, Wade was asked to submit a rounded profile of who he is, prompting him to include his first NBA championship ring, a camera, and a photo of his daughter, Kaavia. “I’m proud to be part of the Versace family, and I’m excited to launch my second eyewear collection with a campaign that’s personal and meaningful,” the athlete said. “Completing your look is all about the details and the new collection reinforces the importance of eyewear as an outfit’s finishing touch.”

Jacquemus unveils Spring 2024 collection in star-studded fashion

After weeks of anticipation from online teasers, Jacquemus presented its ‘Les Sculptures’ collection today to an audience that included recently-viral brand ambassador Kristin Davis, Julia Roberts, Kylie Jenner, and Aron Piper. Sashaying down the runway were Gigi Hadid (marking her first catwalk appearance of the year), Emily Ratajkowski, Amelia Gray, and Simon Nessman, amongst many others. The see now buy now Spring 2024 collection was presented at the Maeght Foundation in Southeastern France, just outside of Nice, with the venue having significant influence on the garments. Designer Simon Porte-Jacquemus stated the line was intended to pay homage to Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti, who has many pieces on display at the museum. The 48 looks across womenswear, menswear, and unisex styles were predominantly in muted monochrome shades of black, white, grey, butter yellow, and red, with a splash of animal print for good measure. Just as the show’s title hints, the pieces were uniquely sculpted themselves—with rounded or pointed shoulders, exaggerated waistlines, XL shirt collars, built-in draped sweaters, and scooped out necklines. Each outfit highlighted the importance of proportions and shape, like the veiled look paired with a seamless white dress and its rigid front panel that swayed side to side. For the footwear fans, the show was overflowing with unique shoes, even highlighting a new Jacquemus x Nike collab. A divisive combination of sandals and socks was present, as well as another collaboration between the brand and Repetto Paris. Intrigued? You’re in luck—it’s already available to snap up online.

(Words: Bella Becker)

Alexander McQueen show will take place on March 2

It’ll be the most watched debut of the season, so it’s time to mark your calendars right now. The Alexander McQueen show unveiling the Fall Winter 2024 collection is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 8PM local time in Paris. The show, which notably will incorporate menswear as well as womenswear, is incoming creative director Seán McGirr’s inaugural collection for the house. The Irish designer, an alum of Central Saint Martin’s renowned MA program, has been cutting his teeth over the last decade as head of ready to wear at fellow countryman Jonathan Anderson’s namesake label, JW Anderson, as well as at brands Dries Van Noten, Uniqlo, Burberry, and Vogue Hommes Japan. McGirr replaces the house’s late founder Lee ‘Alexander’ McQueen’s longtime right hand and protégé Sarah Burton at the helm, who exited last year after more than 25 years.

Dani Michelle is now creative director at Joe’s Jeans

There’s new blood at Joe’s Jeans! Stylist Dani Michelle, who’s responsible for the polished images put forth of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, and many more, has been named creative director at the brand. (Fear not, she’ll continue styling your faves too.) According to reports, Michelle has already got to work with the design team on the Spring 2024 campaign across branding and photography, social content and web design, and the first pieces with her product input will start rolling out this fall, including a trend-driven capsule collection which she co-designed. Suzy Biszantz, president at Joe’s Jeans’ owner Centric Brand, said: “Dani is incredibly influential in the styling world with clients that are some of the most visible and aspirational female celebrities in the industry. She has a natural passion for denim and we know she will bring a uniquely creative perspective and influence to Joe’s.” In addition, Leore Arik has joined as executive vice president and general manager of the brand, bringing with her a wealth of experience spent at labels including ALC, Anine Bing, Theory, and Ralph Lauren. All eyes on Joe’s!

Tickets are available to the upcoming School of American Ballet ball

Details have been announced for the annual School of American Ballet ball, an unmissable event and a favorite of the NYC social set. This year’s festivities will mark the 90th anniversary of the SAB, with Chanel offering generous support for the evening. Set to take place on Monday, February 26 at David H. Koch Theater, for the first time ever, guests will experience the full arc of the School of American Ballet’s training excellence through a choreographed piece from alumnus Justin Peck to a special Balanchine pas de deux performed by alumni and NYCB principal dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. The ball will honor alumna Coco Kopelman and ballet legend and School of American Ballet teacher Suki Schorer. Time to dust down your finery—tables and tickets are available right here.

