It only arrived this week, but Alexander McQueen’s new The Curve is already heralding itself as a bag of the moment. Don’t believe us? Just look to celebrities in every corner of the world—from next-gen actors to models and musicians—who’ve been spotted out and about with the accessory.

The design, new for the Spring Summer ’21 season, pays homage to the brand’s legendary founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, with its harness-inspired silhouette and detailing. Furthermore, it’s an arresting design that manages to be both strong and soft (a McQueen signature!), with its bucket-esque shape, molded leather exterior, and rounded edges.

Officially launching yesterday, the bag comes in seven different colorways: pale butter yellow, black, and black and white for this season, as well as additional pre-Fall hues available now for pre-order. The only problem? Picking a favorite.

So, here’s what you really came here for: the intel on the who’s-who already carrying it. Think: Gossip Girl reboot star Evan Mock, Powerpuff Girls actress Yana Perrault, Sex Education’s Simone Ashley (also due to appear in the next season of Bridgerton!), plus models Salem Mitchell, Claire Rose, and Alva Claire. Naturally, influencers like Amy Juliette Lefevre, Vanessa Hong, Petra Mack, and Fong Min Lao are already all over it too.

For a luxury bag, The Curve comes with the relatively accessible price tag of $1,490—making it an attractive and lust-worthy entry purchase into the iconic McQueen brand for fans of all ages. Judging by the tastemakers and trend-setters already toting it around town, we’re sure many are set to follow. Present company included!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.