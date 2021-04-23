Everything We Know About Ryan Murphy’s Halston Series For Netflix

Era-defining designer Roy Halston, who would have turned 89 today, once said: “Buzz and the right publicist are not only important but crucial in show business.” And speaking of buzz, the upcoming Netflix limited-series based on his life, Halston, is garnering it in spades! From air date to cast, here’s the lowdown.

Halston cast, inspired by his real-life entourage

In the titular role, Ewan McGregor will appear as the disco-loving designer. Krysta Rodriguez will star as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as recently-deceased jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman will star as corporate giant and philanthropist David Mahoney. Gian Franco Rodriguez will play Victor Hugo, the Venezuelan-born artist, window dresser, and partner of the designer. David Pittu will star as Halston’s creative director and illustrator, Joe Eula. Also set for roles are Rory Culkin, as director Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, Vera Farmiga as muse Adele, and Sullivan Jones as department store buyer Ed Austin.

When is Halston coming to Netflix?

The Ryan Murphy production will land on the platform on Friday May 14.

Halston plot and producers

As teased by a media release, the New York City-based show will follow the pioneering designer, who died in 1990 aged 57 as a result of an AIDs-related illness. The episodes will show how his brand became a global sensation (and the subject of a bitter corporate battle!) during the 1970s and 1980s. Beloved by everyone from politicians to performers, viewers can expect plenty of chic outfits, class A drugs, and chaos behind the scenes at Studio 54.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Will you be watching May 14?

