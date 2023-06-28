Alexander McQueen unveils home fragrance collection

The biggest interiors flex this season? Having Alexander McQueen’s new scented candles dotted around your digs. Launched today, the luxury house revealed three scented offerings inspired by the brand’s DNA and its tendency to contrast tough, strong, and powerful elements with the soft, light, and delicate. As such, the candles, which come in egg-shaped lacquered glass with antique metal lids and recyclable wooden crate packaging, balance the two opposing ideals represented in their names: Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose, and Savage Bloom. The candles are available now online and in the Madison Avenue flagship, priced at $395.

Paco Rabanne is now Rabanne

Ahead of its upcoming 60th anniversary, Paco Rabanne is forging ahead with a new identity: simply, Rabanne. As per a media alert, the new logo and visuals will still pay tribute to the namesake founder, who passed away in February of this year, with typography inspired by the brand’s first ever fragrance, Calandre, which launched in 1969. Under Rabanne, the house plans to add a makeup line boasting 90 SKUs in packaging inspired by the futuristic designs most synonymous with the house. The roll out will kick off with a flagship boutique in New York City, with products then trickling into Sephora in Europe, Ulta in the US, and Selfridges in the UK by the time the Spring Summer ’24 collection takes to the runway this fall during Paris Fashion Week. Rabanne also has a collaboration with H&M in the works for the holiday season, according to Puig beauty and fashion president José Manuel Albesa. The update comes at a pivotal time, as the Puig-owned brand celebrates major commercial success over the last decade while pacing towards reaching $1 billion in sales. The update comes at a pivotal time, as the Puig-owned brand celebrates major commercial success over the last decade while pacing towards reaching $1 billion in sales. Lauded creative director Julien Dossena is also celebrating a decade at the house this year, and Albesa confirms he’s “here to stay and more energetic than ever.”

Carlotta Kohl and Naomi Elizée host launch bash for Honors

Every best dressed downtown-dweller was at Lower East Side haunt Reception Bar last night to toast to the launch of chic new lifestyle brand Honors. Model and artist Carlotta Kohl and Vogue’s Naomi Elizée were on co-hosting duty to welcome industry friends, as were the golf outfitter’s stylish co-founders Amy Parker Anderson, Huntley Rodes, and Jenna Walter. Mei Kwok curated an upbeat playlist for the cocktail reception, while editor Liana Satenstein interviewed attendees for her hit style-focused vox pop show NeverWorns throughout the evening. Guests also tried out pieces from Honors, which officially launched for pre-sale yesterday, with the sleek black On Par. cap proving popular for selfies. Among those who stopped by were AnnaSophia Robb, Christine Evangelista, Emily Meade, Delanique Millwood, Ginger Lu, Igee Okafor, Eniko Mihalik, Essence Taylor, Euro May, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Jordan Emanuel, Layton Lamell, Taylor Hawkins, Beverly Nguyen, Jaime Kay Waxman, Shibon Kennedy, Dina Nur Satti, Racquel Chevremont, Gabriel Perez Silva, Mei Kwok, Nikki Kynard, and many more.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Elyse Walker has opened her second NYC store

Bienvenue to Madison Avenue! Haute multi-brand retailer elysewalker, helmed by the namesake renowned fashion buyer, has opened its doors at 926 Madison Avenue. The expansive 6,000-square-foot space located between 72nd and 73rd Streets marks Walker’s second brick and mortar venture on the East Coast, having set up shop in Tribeca last November. (It is the company’s seventh physical store to date.) elysewalker Madison was designed by architect Janson Scuro, who paid tribute to the landmark building the store occupies with warm black ceilings, marble elements, concrete floors, unique fixtures, velvet couches, and glass chandeliers. The store will house everything from Givenchy and Gabriela Hearst to the aforementioned McQueen and Rabanne. Walker said it’s a full circle moment, noting, “New York will always feel like home to me, from growing up in Scarsdale, to meeting my husband in a bar on the Upper East Side in 1989, to having my sons at Lenox Hill Hospital, some of the most important people in my life live in New York. It truly feels like a homecoming to open our east coast flagship location just a few blocks from where I opened up my first Capretto shoe store in 1987 on Madison and 82nd Street. I have been working to find the right location on the UES for over a decade because I knew exactly where I wanted to be – where our friends and clients live & shop so we become a part of the community. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome everyone in to elysewalker Upper East Side.” The store is ready for your perusal now.

