Meet Amy Lefévre, Instagram’s Busiest Model of the Moment

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram recently, chances are you’ve already spied Amy Lefévre. Thanks to her impeccable personal taste and her own polished feed, Lefévre has attracted attention from major brands, indie labels, and everything in between. The stylish social media star—who splits her time between NYC, LA, and Austin—previously made headlines earlier this year when she refused to wear racist accessories while modeling in a FIT runway show. The Daily caught up with the 25-year-old to talk inspiration, how she perfects at-home photo shoots, and her ones-to-watch.

How did you get your start in modeling?

I started modeling in earnest when I moved to NYC about five years ago. My parents were creatives and artists, so I was always interested in fashion and art. They inspired me to pursue my passion, which is why I moved from the West Coast to New York to give modeling a shot.

Was there a moment that felt like your ‘big break’?

I don’t necessarily have a single moment, but when I started modeling for some of my favorite brands—like L’Oréal and Apple—work started picking up pretty quickly. More recently, I have shot campaigns for Stuart Weitzman, Club Monaco, and FRAME which have been a dream come true!

You seem to have been busy this year with brand campaigns, what was your creative process like during lockdown?

It has been very hectic and, as for all of us, a stressful time with the broader context and implications of the pandemic. I have been so fortunate to have been able to continue to produce content, mainly because my partner doubles as an amazing photographer! He has maybe four jobs at this point. For the campaigns, we evaluate the brand’s aesthetic and the goals of the campaign and try to find a shooting location that is safe, but also creatively in line with the brand’s goals. There’s also a lot of at-home shoots, of course.

How would you describe your personal style?

I have always been a bit of a tomboy, so you can usually find me wearing oversized jeans, blazers, and hoodies. My standard uniform is an oversized blazer, a t-shirt or sports bra, paired with boyfriend jeans and a killer pair of heels. It’s simple, powerful, and also super comfortable! I do also love a form-fitting dress for Zoom calls with friends (or for grocery shopping these days!).

What’s your favorite campaign you’ve done recently?

We recently shot a campaign for Nasty Gal in Marfa, Texas. We drove six hours from Austin on gorgeous open roads and through insane heat. The looks and the scene were so stunning! It was also a mini get away, so it worked out perfectly. I also recently partnered with Dior for their 2021 Cruise Collection launch. It was all virtual and very different, but I love the adaptability and the show was still magnificent.

What emerging brands are currently on your radar?

I LOVE Trois the Label. Every piece they produce is made so beautifully and is so perfectly cut. For jewelry, I adore every piece from Logan Hollowell. Her creations are absolute perfection and her inspiration is so magical. Tyrell Brand is also incredibly chic and artistic, one of my favorites! I can’t forget to mention Orseund Iris—Lana is such an artist and I want a closet full of her pieces!

Who would you love to collaborate with and why?

I have been obsessing over Peter Do designs—the shapes, the cuts, the layers! And I have been keeping my eye on Khaite; I just love everything they are doing at the moment. It would also be a dream come true to work with some of my favorites like Jacquemus, Acne Studios, and Brandon Maxwell.

This year has taught us all a lot of lessons. What change would you like to see in the fashion industry going forward?

I really do hope that the traumas of this year have served as a wake up call to us all. There are so many social disparities and unconscious biases that we all hold, and I hope that we can work towards coming together to realize that it is not an equal playing field. If we acknowledge these realities, we can make real strides to be more inclusive and accepting of each other—regardless of color, size, or identity.

