Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Maxine Builder is now editor at the Strategist.

2. Katy Schneider is now features editor at New York Magazine.

3. Also at the Strategist: Simone Kitchens is now senior editor, Liza Corsillo is now senior writer, and Louis Cheslaw and Daniel Varghese are now associate editors.

4. Keke Palmer is now creative advisor at Refinery29’s Unbothered; a community created for and by Black women.

5. Mitchell Bacha is now CEO of Greater China for Valentino.

6. Asmita Dubey is now chief digital officer at L’Oreal.

7. Heather Kaminetsky has been named president, North America at Mytheresa effective June 1.

8. Stewart Mancey is now head of curation at BORN and Alkeon.

9. David Korins is now creative director at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition in New York.

10. Irene Chang Britt has joined the board of directors at e-commerce platform MikMak.

11. Jen Volk is now senior director of marketing and communications at Nili Lotan.

12. Chanelle Fairweather is now senior communications manager for North America at DECIEM.

13. There have been several hires and promotions at PURPLE. Taryn Deane is now account director on the Beauty & Wellbeing team. Jessica Modzelewska is now senior account manager. Danielle Rallo is now account manager. Marcela Pelaez is now account executive. Rebecca Sikar and Malorie Banish are both now junior account executives, VIP & Influencer Services. Abby Isaacson is now digital account executive. Keewana Grant has been promoted to senior account director, Alex Watson has been promoted to account director, Tori Oliva has been promoted to account manager, and MK Withers has been promoted to account executive.

14. Jessica Cone is now senior public relations associate at Kenneth Cole.

15. There have been several hires and promotions at Shine Talent Group. Michael Fox is now finance lead. Courtney Dunn is now talent manager.Derek Bathurst is now senior talent manager. Suzanne Lem, Alicia Canfield, Sophie Wiebe, and Tessa Faddis are all now talent coordinators. Danielle Isaac is now social media lead. Bri Morgan is now office manager and program producer for The BodCon. Sana Kurani has also been promoted to talent manager while Coco Schiffer and Madeleine Kim have been named group talent managers.

16. Lexi Lastihenos has joined the team at Azione.

17. Alice Graham Welton is now a junior publicist at Le CollectiveM.

18. Madeleine DeSena is now senior account executive at The Consultancy PR. Jessica Reyes is now social media associate at the company, while Nicole Swansen has been promoted to account executive.

19. Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have launched a new relationships podcast called Works For Us. Their first guests are actress Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren.

Plus!

20. The Lions is now representing supermodel Shanina Shaik.

21. KCD Paris is now representing 3.PARADIS.

22. KCD NY is now representing Maison Kitsuné.

23. APC PR is now representing MIMI SO.

24. Krupp Group is now representing Karen Millen.

25. Jen Levitt PR is now representing RENNA jewelry.

26. SLC Public Relations is now representing Babo Botanicals, DAPHNE Studio, Penelope and the Beauty Bar, Le SPA de l’hôtel LOTTE, and Sultra hair tools

27. HVM Communications is now representing OVME Medical Aesthetics Studios.

28. The Lede Company is now representing LG Electronica, SoundCloud, Midnight Studios, Roger Dubuis, Los Magos, and Wish You Were Here.

29. ZOÏ Agency is now representing vintage luxury retailer, LXR.

30. Tractenberg & Co is now representing Carson Meyer, birth doula, childbirth educator and founder of sustainable skincare line C & The Moon.

31. Chapter 2 is now representing BStroy.

32. Chapter 2 Cannabis is now representing Seven Point Interiors, a division of Visual Elements.

33. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing WAYF and WAYF’98.

34. Le CollectiveM is now representing Ruschmeyers, Morty’s Oyster Stand, and Provisions Natural Foods in the Hamptons.

35. Mischief Media Group is now representing Trooper Fitness.

36. OGAKI is now representing Whitney Port’s sustainable loungewear brand COZeCO, Jillian Dempsey’s Beauty App FYFE, and Singapore-based beauty brand HEURE.

37. Rogers & Cowan PMK is now representing Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills.

38. LaRue PR is now representing the Greek beauty brand KORRES.

39. Bollare is now representing baby/kids goods marketplace UBUBBA.

40. CLD PR is now representing Peregrine Kidswear.

41. Martell Branding is now representing Cross Colours.

42. YaYa Publicity is now representing fine jewelry designer Dale Novick.

43. Honor PR is now representing Sydney Evan,By Samii Ryan, VITRU, and

Foxy Cannabis.

44. Creative Media Marketing is now representing Shaklee.

45. Chasen Creative Media is now representing celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

46. Sarah Boyd Co. is now representing Tribute Goods and Lindsay Anyon Brier of San Francisco’s Anyon Atelier and Anyon Design.

