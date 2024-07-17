G’day! Stylists, designers, influencers, and more convened on the rooftop of Nine Orchard at sunset last night for The Australian Fashion Foundation (AUSFF)’s 2024 summer party. The nonprofit’s sixteenth annual event was co-hosted by Malcolm Carfrae, Laura Brown, and Julie-Ann Quay.

The soirée notably celebrated the organization’s 2024 honorees, all rising young fashion talents awarded with internships and scholarships at top fashion companies across New York City. The American Australian Association, The Next Generation, LALO Tequila, and Wölffer Estate all served as presenters for the occasion.

“The AUSFF Summer Party is a much loved reunion of the Australian (and American) fashion industry in New York City, and we are so thankful to our partners the American Australian Association and The Next Generation, founded by Nick & Gabi Molnar, for making it possible,” said Carfare. “It’s a privilege to be able to support the future of Australia’s brightest fashion talent and build bridges for them to the mighty US fashion industry.”

Guests included Cynthia Rowley, John Wattiker, Jessel Taank, Eric Rutherford, Andrew Taylor, Brian Atwood, Jake Deutsch, Gigi Burris-O’Hara, CT Hedden, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Aga Wojtasik, Sophie Sumner, Ayuol Manyok, Mariah Strongin, Keke Lindgard, Sharina Gutierrez, Leah Simon, Sarah Leff, Ava Dash, Amrit Tietz, Jason Weinberg, Sarah Winter, Koine von Mueffling, Linda Ellingson, Maya Allen, Micaela Erlanger, Denisa Palsha, Michelle Li, Helena Dong, Lucy Dickinson, Mikala Tavener Hanks, Vanessa Tan, Nacole Snoep, Sai De Silva, and Sharareh Siadat.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.