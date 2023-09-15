Chic ReportNews

The 37 Best Dressed Show-goers & Party People Of NYFW

by Freya Drohan
Hari Nef, Jeremy O. Harris, Emma Roberts, and Chloe Fineman attend Tory Burch at the Tory Burch show (Getty)

From the well-heeled at cocktail receptions to the FROW to the too-cool-for-school out late at the after parties, feast your eyes on the most fashionable attendees of New York Fashion Week….

Hari Nef front row at Tory Burch 

Elsa Hosk at PatBo

Meeka Hossain at PatBo

Dascha Polanco at the Simkhai cocktail party

Pure at the LaQuan Smith after party 

Marta Pozzan front row at Sami Miro Vintage

Cheyenne El-Khoury and Grece Ghanem at the Veronica Beard dinner

June Ambrose at the JPG x KNWLS x SSENSE party

Leigh Lezark at the JPG x KNWLS x SSENSE party

Sara Sampaio front row at Carolina Herrera

Diala Makki front row at Carolina Herrera

Martin Gregory at the Willy Chavarria after party 

Austria Ulloa and Javier Martin at the Willy Chavarria after party 

Julia Fox front row at Wiederhoeft

Gigi Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret The Tour

Jas Tookes front row at Altuzarra

Law Roach front row at Dion Lee

Jordyn Woods front row at Dion Lee

Alexander Roth front row at Dion Lee

Laysla De Oliveira front row at Altuzarra

Sai de Silva at the Watch Hunger Stop anniversary reception hosted by Michael Kors and Cindy McCain

Seema Bansal-Chadha & Sunny Chadha at the Venus et Fleur dinner at Raf’s

Kate Young at the Lela Rose x Kate Young cocktail party 

Joyjah Estrada at the Lela Rose x Kate Young cocktail party 

Carlacia Grant at the Net-a-Porter cocktail soirée

Evan Mock and Suki Waterhouse front row at the COS show 

Meredith Duxbury at the Max Mara pop-up opening party

Guest at the Max Mara pop-up opening party

Jenna Lyons, son Beckett, and Pop-eye at the Max Mara pop-up opening party

Zoe Kravitz at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner

Renata Zandonadi and Coco Baudelle at the House of Dagmar dinner

