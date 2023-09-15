The 37 Best Dressed Show-goers & Party People Of NYFW

17
From the well-heeled at cocktail receptions to the FROW to the too-cool-for-school out late at the after parties, feast your eyes on the most fashionable attendees of New York Fashion Week….
Hari Nef front row at Tory Burch
Elsa Hosk at PatBo
Meeka Hossain at PatBo
Dascha Polanco at the Simkhai cocktail party
Pure at the LaQuan Smith after party
Marta Pozzan front row at Sami Miro Vintage
Cheyenne El-Khoury and Grece Ghanem at the Veronica Beard dinner
June Ambrose at the JPG x KNWLS x SSENSE party
Leigh Lezark at the JPG x KNWLS x SSENSE party
Sara Sampaio front row at Carolina Herrera
Diala Makki front row at Carolina Herrera
Martin Gregory at the Willy Chavarria after party
Austria Ulloa and Javier Martin at the Willy Chavarria after party
Julia Fox front row at Wiederhoeft
Gigi Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret The Tour
Jas Tookes front row at Altuzarra
Law Roach front row at Dion Lee
Jordyn Woods front row at Dion Lee
Alexander Roth front row at Dion Lee
Laysla De Oliveira front row at Altuzarra
Sai de Silva at the Watch Hunger Stop anniversary reception hosted by Michael Kors and Cindy McCain
Seema Bansal-Chadha & Sunny Chadha at the Venus et Fleur dinner at Raf’s
Kate Young at the Lela Rose x Kate Young cocktail party
Joyjah Estrada at the Lela Rose x Kate Young cocktail party
Carlacia Grant at the Net-a-Porter cocktail soirée
Evan Mock and Suki Waterhouse front row at the COS show
Meredith Duxbury at the Max Mara pop-up opening party
Guest at the Max Mara pop-up opening party
Jenna Lyons, son Beckett, and Pop-eye at the Max Mara pop-up opening party
Zoe Kravitz at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner
Renata Zandonadi and Coco Baudelle at the House of Dagmar dinner
All images: Courtesy
