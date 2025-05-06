Your Met Gala Afterparty Report: All The Stars, Soirées, & Celebrations To Know!

It was a dark and stormy night…The Met Gala took New York City by storm with a fanfare of fashion yesterday as stars braved rainy skies to ascend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps. Afterwards, everyone dispersed for a quick change—and then the parties began! From the UES to FiDi, numerous star-studded afterparties took over NYC’s top nightlife spaces and hotels with a bang. Take an inside glimpse into the soirées, ragers, and more that closed the night with a splash!

Richie Akiva’s “The After” Sparkles With Stars At Casa Cipriani

As rain sprinkled the Financial District, a full crowd packed the sidewalks in front of Casa Cipriani—where Richie Akiva’s viral “The After” party was being hosted by Tyla, Doja Cat, Coleman Domingo and Edward Enninful. Presented by Raising Cane’s and hosted with Badius, the event packed Casa’s blue-carpeted lobby and events space, which was transformed into a purple-lit dance floor. Attendees mingled while enjoying a DIY Cointreau Margarita bar and cocktails by 1800 Tequila and orange liquor brand Cointreau. Raising Cane’s kept everyone fed with a whimsical Gastro Lounge space and food truck, complete with plenty of chicken fingers, French fries, and refreshing lemonade and sweet tea. Pedro and Kitty Cash DJ’d throughout the night, later swapping with Kaytrnada—who kept guests dancing as the sun rose. Attendees left with Grey/Ven gift bags, complete with cozy hoodies and bottles of Cointreau. The starry guest list included Zendaya, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Orlando Bloom, Hailey Beiber, Jenna Ortega, Lauren Hill, Charli xcx, Dua Lipa, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Central Cee, Stevie Wonder, Babyface, Law Roach, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Jaden Smith, Young Thug, Tems, Heidi Klum, Tyson Beckford, Alex Consani, Laura Harrier, Luka Sabbat, Marcelo Hernandez, Ashley Graham, Mona Tougard, Precious Lee, Adut Akach, Georgia Fowler, Tom Brady, Ricky Thompson, Cardi B, Moses Sumney, Tems, Black Coffee, Ty Dolla Sign, Tyga, Ferg, Christian Cowan, Law Roach, Brick Owens, Carlos Nazario, LaQuan Smith, Guram Gvasalia, Maxwell Osborne, Lucy Guo, Bloody Osiris, Denzel Dion, Roddy Rich. Damson, Johnny Ives, Fiffany Luu, Hailey Bailey, Stormzy, Mariah The Scientist, Meek Mill, Yvesmark Cherry, Chantal Jeffries, Honey Baby, Todd Graves, Colin Kaepernick, Lucien Smith, Food God, Evan Mock, Eric Adams, and more.

All images: BFA/ Pierrick Rocher

Willy Chavarria Blooms With Don Julio At The Mark

The Mark kicked off the night with Willy Chavarria and Wayman + Micah’s blossoming afterparty. Hosted with Tequila Don Julio, the soirée was packed with guests sipping tequila cocktails and enjoying pizza, donuts, and samosas. As attendees stepped into the lobby, everyone spotted stars returning from the Met—and visited its signature Haute Hot Dog Cart for hot dogs and fries! DJ Marco Neves kept spirits high as everyone mingled among massive bouquets of Chavarria’s signature red roses. The chic guest list included Charli XCX, Taraji P. Henson, Shaboozey, Jeremy Allen White, Law Roach, Keith Powers, Willow Smith, Dascha Polanco, Coco Rocha, Noah Lyles, Maluma, Leon Bridges, Miles Chamley-Watson, Huy Luong, David Grinsfelder, Kent Faulcon, Raul Lopez, Francellys Infante, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Burna Boy & Black Coffee Party At Boom

Burna Boy and Black Coffee were commanding the DJ booth the minute they arrived at The Standard, High Line for Boom’s annual afterparty. The pair kept guests dancing the night away in the bar’s shimmering mirrored halls, where attendees lounged and conversed while snacking on tuna tartare tacos and champagne. Attendees included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Bailey, Yvonne Orji, Chance The Rapper, Christian Siriano, Darren Criss, Mia Criss, Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert, Kyle Smith, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Deonté Lee & Yvonne Tnt

