Lela Rose & Kate Young Hosted A Chic NYFW Cocktail

by Freya Drohan
Brianna Lance, Lia Chavez, Lela Rose, Maayan Zilberman, Renata Zandonadi

Lela Rose fêted her joy-inducing Spring Summer 2024 offering alongside celebrity stylist Kate Young during NYFW. The pretty-as-a-picture party saw a floral takeover at West Village hotspot Holiday Bar, both in terms of the fashion and the lush décor.

Keeping in mind how her muse is always one to enjoy life’s soirées, the designer opted to host an immersive experience instead of her usual runway show this season—enlisting friends of the brand to wear Lela Rose while enjoying a martini or two. Many of those in attendance, including Young, singer Rainey Qualley, and model Joyjah Estrada were wearing hot-off-the-sewing-table looks from the upcoming season, while others were in timeless frocks from the celebratory label.

Also hanging out in style in the retro living room-style eatery were Idina Menzel, Devon Windsor, Carlotta Kohl, Cathy Ang, Quentin Jones, Destinee Ross-Sutton, Cara Buono, Carlacia Grant, Pat Cleveland, Eniko Mihalik, and DJ Chelsea Leyland, who created the evening’s playlist. Not even the freak monsoon outside could dampen spirits!

Peek inside the chic evening, below: 

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

