Chic Report

Red Carpet Looks We Loved From The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

A-listers embraced sleek silhouettes and high shine for the occasion

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Oscars, Vanity Fair Oscars, oscars party, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber, fashion
Mary J. Blige (Courtesy of LAGOS), Cara Delevingne (Getty Images/Courtesy of Gap), Kaia Gerber (Getty Images/Courtesy of Valentino)

After the Oscars ceremony wrapped, it was time to party—specifically, Vanity Fair’s famed Oscars afterparty!  Sparkle abounded from glittering high jewelry and dresses worn by Demi Moore, Mary J. Blige, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. Meanwhile, stars like Zoe Saldaña, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian took a minimalist approach with neutral tones and subtle textures. Discover the top looks we loved from this year’s affair at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent & Cartier jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery  

Zoe Saldaña (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Demi Moore in custom Gucci, Boucheron jewelry, & Christian Louboutin heels, styled by Brad Goreski

Demi Moore (Getty Images/Courtesy of Gucci)

Mary J. Blige in custom Gaurav Gupta, a Kurt Geiger clutch, & LAGOS jewelry

Mary J. Blige (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga, styled by Dani Levi 

Kim Kardashian (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Cara Delevingne in custom GapStudio

Cara Delevingne (Getty Images/Courtesy of Gap)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in LAGOS jewelry

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Lindsay Lohan in custom Balenciaga & Lorraine Schwartz jewelry 

Lindsay Lohan (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Kaia Gerber in Valentino Couture Spring 1997

Kaia Gerber (Getty Images/Courtesy of Valentino)

Danielle Deadwyler in Gucci and LAGOS jewelry 

Danielle Deadwyler (Getty Images/Courtesy of Gucci)

Catherine O’Hara in Gabriela Hearst, an Ahikoza clutch, & LAGOS jewelry, styled by Andrew Gelwicks 

Catherine O’Hara (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Danny Ramirez in Amiri & LAGOS jewelry

Danny Ramirez (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Andrew Garfield in Gucci, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Andrew Garfield (Getty Images/Courtesy of Gucci)

Matt Bomer in Valentino, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Matt Bomer (Getty Images/Courtesy of Valentino)

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Gucci

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Getty Images/Courtesy of Gucci)

Kit Connor in Mithridate

Kit Connor (Courtesy of Mithridate)

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Oscars 2025: Top Looks We Loved From...

Oscars Winners, Paris Fashion Week Begins, Plus!...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Norman Reedus’ Art Show,...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Diptyque’s Jazz Club, Cinq...

SAG Awards 2025: Top Looks From The...

Tapestry Sells Stuart Weitzman, London Fashion Week...

TIME Magazine Honored Its 2025 Closers List...

Top Looks From The 2025 BAFTA’s Red...

Cosmopolitan’s Love Ball Hard Launches For Valentine’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.