Red Carpet Looks We Loved From The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

After the Oscars ceremony wrapped, it was time to party—specifically, Vanity Fair’s famed Oscars afterparty! Sparkle abounded from glittering high jewelry and dresses worn by Demi Moore, Mary J. Blige, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. Meanwhile, stars like Zoe Saldaña, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian took a minimalist approach with neutral tones and subtle textures. Discover the top looks we loved from this year’s affair at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent & Cartier jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery
Demi Moore in custom Gucci, Boucheron jewelry, & Christian Louboutin heels, styled by Brad Goreski
Mary J. Blige in custom Gaurav Gupta, a Kurt Geiger clutch, & LAGOS jewelry
Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga, styled by Dani Levi
Cara Delevingne in custom GapStudio
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in LAGOS jewelry
Lindsay Lohan in custom Balenciaga & Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Kaia Gerber in Valentino Couture Spring 1997
Danielle Deadwyler in Gucci and LAGOS jewelry
Catherine O’Hara in Gabriela Hearst, an Ahikoza clutch, & LAGOS jewelry, styled by Andrew Gelwicks
Danny Ramirez in Amiri & LAGOS jewelry
Andrew Garfield in Gucci, styled by Warren Alfie Baker
Matt Bomer in Valentino, styled by Warren Alfie Baker
Patrick Schwarzenegger in Gucci
Kit Connor in Mithridate
Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.
