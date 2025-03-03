Red Carpet Looks We Loved From The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

After the Oscars ceremony wrapped, it was time to party—specifically, Vanity Fair’s famed Oscars afterparty! Sparkle abounded from glittering high jewelry and dresses worn by Demi Moore, Mary J. Blige, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. Meanwhile, stars like Zoe Saldaña, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian took a minimalist approach with neutral tones and subtle textures. Discover the top looks we loved from this year’s affair at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent & Cartier jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery

Demi Moore in custom Gucci, Boucheron jewelry, & Christian Louboutin heels, styled by Brad Goreski

Mary J. Blige in custom Gaurav Gupta, a Kurt Geiger clutch, & LAGOS jewelry

Kim Kardashian in custom Balenciaga, styled by Dani Levi

Cara Delevingne in custom GapStudio

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in LAGOS jewelry

Lindsay Lohan in custom Balenciaga & Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Kaia Gerber in Valentino Couture Spring 1997

Danielle Deadwyler in Gucci and LAGOS jewelry

Catherine O’Hara in Gabriela Hearst, an Ahikoza clutch, & LAGOS jewelry, styled by Andrew Gelwicks

Danny Ramirez in Amiri & LAGOS jewelry

Andrew Garfield in Gucci, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Matt Bomer in Valentino, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Gucci

Kit Connor in Mithridate

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

