Editor’s Pick: Mulberry Pimlico Satchel

What: Mulberry is ready for the holidays with its new winter handbag collection. Among the assortment is the British brand’s newest iteration of its signature Pimlico satchel bag, cast in chic inky blue leather.

Who: First founded by Roger Saul 1971, Mulberry has since established itself as a key accessories brand in the British luxury market. The label is known for its versatile and chic styles, including its Bayswater tote, Lana day bag,, Amberlay satchel, Lily crossbody, and the Alexa satchel—famously named for it-girl Alexa Chung.

Why: The Pimlico satchel features a flap-style shape with a thin strap and rounded base, forming a chic silhouette that won’t lose its structure. The satchel includes two interior pockets and a slot for credit cards, providing space for numerous essentials. As an added bonus, the style is securely cinched with gleaming gold Pimlico hardware and available in versatile shades like dark blue, black cherry, linen green, black, and deep brown, making it ideal for day-to-night wear.

How much: $1,245

Where: Mulberry.com

All images: Courtesy of Mulberry

