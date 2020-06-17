Target Announces Pay Hike for Employees

Is this good news we see? Target is introducing a salary update and new benefits to their employees. The company announced today they will permanently raise the minimum wage from $13 to $15 per hour on July 5th. The company is also giving a one-time recognition bonus of $200 to its store and distribution center hourly workers for working during the pandemic.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” chairman and CEO of Target Corporation Brian Cornell said in a statement.

“Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose, and the connection they create with our guests and communities,” Cornell said.

The company is also offering new medical benefits, such as free access to virtual doctor visits through December for all employees, regardless of their health care coverage.

