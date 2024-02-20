Gucci store held up by armed robbers in broad daylight

The Gucci store in the Meatpacking district, on the corner of 14th Street and Ninth Avenue, was the victim of a substantial robbery yesterday over the holiday weekend. The theft was carried out by two men and one woman, who entered the store at 12.10PM wielding a gun and shouting at employees and shoppers to hit the ground. According to sources, the trio then made their getaway in a Honda CRV with a suspected $51,000 of stolen goods, including a Gucci luggage set, bags, and sunglasses. It’s believed they were driving towards the Holland Tunnel. The store remained closed on Sunday following the robbery. Surveillance from the store obtained by the media shows the entire incident but no suspects have been identified as of yet. The investigation is ongoing according to the NYPD.

Burberry assembled a stellar runway cast at London Fashion Week

For his most recent runway outing, Daniel Lee called up his old boss from their Celine days, none other than Phoebe Philo, to extend the invite for her daughter Maya Wigram to close his show. Well, we’re not sure how the casting went down exactly—all we know is that the aspiring 18-year-old model, the eldest child of Philo and her art dealer/gallerist husband Max Wigram, made her catwalk debut yesterday for the British heritage brand. She was in major company too. Naomi Campbell made her first appearance of the season, and Agyness Deyn even stepped out for the brand to open Lee’s third collection reveal. (The iconic Mancunian model made her return to the runway last October for Sacai during Paris Fashion Week after a four-year hiatus.) Familiar faces Karen Elson, Malaika Firth, Lily Donaldson, Lily Cole, and Edie Campbell, who were staple supermodels for the house for its campaigns and runway shows all through the noughties, also signed up to walk. See some standout looks from the collection, below:

Kaia Gerber leads Valentino’s new campaign

Kaia Gerber is the new face of the Valentino L’École collection, alongside Son Ye-jin and Jolin Tsai. Geber was captured in New York by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott posing high above the city to showcase the Valentino Garavani VLogo Moon Bag and highlights from the L’École collection, which is available in boutiques worldwide from today. Together, Gerber, Son Ye-jin, and Jolin Tsai are now known as the Valentino DIVAS—aka a trio of faces for the house with DI.fferent VA.lues. Take a peek at the campaign below, and catch it in print, digital, and billboard format near you soon.

Beyoncé officially debuts her hair care brand, Cécred

You know the saying “we all have as many hours in the day as Beyoncé?” Well, somehow amid the surprise reveal of new music and a buzzy appearance at the Luar show in Bushwick during NYFW, Queen Bey also had time to launch her highly-anticipated hair care brand, Cécred. The brand, inspired by the transformative power found within the walls of her mom Tina Knowles’ Houston salon, is all about celebrating the sacred bond we share with our hair. The product offering kicks off with The Foundation collection, featuring everything from nourishing shampoos and hair oils to a revolutionary fermented rice water treatment. Priced between $20 to $52, these silicone-free options bid to transform your locks with a mix of ancient beauty wisdom and cutting-edge science. Available now on cecred.com, Cécred promises hair health for all, backed by Beyoncé’s vision of diversity and empowerment. Plus, a philanthropic twist: in partnership with BeyGood, Cécred will offer $500,000 in grants and scholarships. Get into it, right here.

Target launches limited-edition collection with Diane von Furstenberg

Set your alarms for Saturday, March 23, as a 200-item collection of womenswear, childrenswear, accessories, home decor, and beauty is set to launch at Target, co-designed by Diane von Furstenberg and her granddaughter, Talita von Fursteberg. The colossal offering starts at just $3.99, and according to a media alert, most products will be priced under $50. Shoppers can expect the brand’s signature wrap dress, of course, in archival prints and new patterns exclusive to Target, mommy-and-me matching pieces, activewear, loungewear, intimates, and more. As per all of Target’s popular designer collaborations, apparel will also come in extended size ranges too. There’s also made-to-order and customizable furniture options, including headboards, benches, and room dividers, which will start at $300, that will be shipped in four weeks or less for those with the springtime re-decorating bug. Take a peek at what’s coming your way, below:

