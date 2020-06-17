LaQuan Smith Launches Capsule Collection with REVOLVE

It’s a good day for sexy. It boy designer, LaQuan Smith, has launched his first-ever capsule collection with REVOLVE. The debut collection features eight-pieces including matching separates in mesh, soft glitter beading, and thin straps in a color palette of black, white and nude.

“I’m so excited to finally share with the world my partnership and capsule collection with REVOLVE,” Smith said today. “As two brands that truly appreciate the unapologetic glamour within women, this partnership is a long time coming. I’m also excited to to not only introduce a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also introduce REVOLVE to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today.”

“REVOLVE is built on the creativity and entrepreneurialism of emerging designers, and we are very proud to partner with Laquan Smith, says Michael Mente, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of REVOLVE. “His design aesthetic and brand ethos is perfect for the REVOLVE girl. This partnership has been a long time in the making and we are disappointed we couldn’t launch with a big party during REVOLVE festival but can’t wait to share the collection with our customers.”

Smith started his brand at 21-years-old and has become a favorite of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian. His New York City-based brand officially launched in 2013. The collab is available exclusively on REVOLVE.com with prices ranging from $195-$420.

