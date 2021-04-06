Vogue Italia‘s gotten the Kim Jones treatment! The Fendi and Dior designer is the magazine’s latest guest editor, taking creative direction of its April 2021 issue—AKA, the “Many Friends” issue.

Of course, Jones couldn’t just create one cover—so he made six! Naturally, the biggest standout is Demi Moore in Fendi Haute Couture and holding Jones’ vintage copy of Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando,” shot by Brett Lloyd (it’s the very same outfit she wore in Jones’ debut Paris Haute Couture show for the brand earlier this year).

The issue also features dazzling covers with fashion insiders like Natalia Supernova, Stella Jones, Marika Louback, and more—and we’re readily awaiting its soon-to-be-announced sixth star. Highlighting Jones’ muses and the Vogue Italia family, the “Many Friends” issue focuses on the importance of collecting and the merging of fashion with art and literature.

Read on for more on Vogue Italia‘s standout April cover stars!

Demi Moore in Fendi Haute Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Stella Jones in Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Natalia Supernova in Bulgari and Mary Katrantzou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Malika Louback, Akway Amar, and Skarla Ali in Max Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Selena Forrest and Binx Walton in Miu Miu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.