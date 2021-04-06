Vogue Italia‘s gotten the Kim Jones treatment! The Fendi and Dior designer is the magazine’s latest guest editor, taking creative direction of its April 2021 issue—AKA, the “Many Friends” issue.
Of course, Jones couldn’t just create one cover—so he made six! Naturally, the biggest standout is Demi Moore in Fendi Haute Couture and holding Jones’ vintage copy of Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando,” shot by Brett Lloyd (it’s the very same outfit she wore in Jones’ debut Paris Haute Couture show for the brand earlier this year).
The issue also features dazzling covers with fashion insiders like Natalia Supernova, Stella Jones, Marika Louback, and more—and we’re readily awaiting its soon-to-be-announced sixth star. Highlighting Jones’ muses and the Vogue Italia family, the “Many Friends” issue focuses on the importance of collecting and the merging of fashion with art and literature.
Demi Moore in Fendi Haute Couture
Stella Jones in Versace
Natalia Supernova in Bulgari and Mary Katrantzou
Malika Louback, Akway Amar, and Skarla Ali in Max Mara
Selena Forrest and Binx Walton in Miu Miu
