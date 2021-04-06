JLO evidently has good genes, but the multi-hyphenate also knows good jeans. The star, 51, appeared on yet another cover this week—for InStyle’s beauty issue—featuring a laidback, beachy editorial. (Laidback for those in our midst who wear Saint Laurent to the shore, that is.)

In the shoot, orchestrated to perfection by the magazine’s longtime fashion director Julia von Boehm, Lopez’ relatable but always sizzling style comes to the fore, particularly in an image of her in a tried-and-true blue denim and white tank top combo. Said jeans? None other than the Ultra High Rise Tapered style by Lee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

We’re not going to echo every other fashion outlet and remind you that skinny jeans have had their day—or on second thoughts, maybe we will. Thanks to our undulating loyalty to comfier fits, looser styles are reigning supreme. And this best-selling pair combines a relaxed look with a vintage feel. Couple that with a high-waist, tapered leg, and just the right amount of stretch, it’s a guaranteed flattering finish that’ll have you saying, “JLO who?!”

Not bad for $110, eh? We’ll have what she’s having!

