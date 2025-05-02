Zales & Halle Bailey Dish Up Diamonds At Double Chicken Please

Diamonds are forever! Zales toasted the allure of everyone’s favorite gem—and its new “Own It” spring campaign—with a glittering party that took over downtown hotspot Double Chicken Please. Hosted with actress Halle Bailey, the event found attendees perusing Zales’ newest designs while enjoying the venue’s signature food-inspired cocktails, with flavors from Japanese cold noodles to red gravy. Meanwhile, champagne, fried chicken sandwiches, and mini donuts kept everyone in high spirits—as did a colorful candy bag bar and snaps from purple Polaroid cameras! Guests included Hari Neff, Eric Rutherford, Kayla Curtis-Evans, Deonté Lee, Emily Yun, Ella Hunt, Prikita Swarup, Vienna Skye, Kelly Stanick, Kaki Kirk, Judy Kim, Carolyn Estephany, Meg Smith, and more.

All images: Sansho Scott./BFA.com

People Celebrates Its New App With A Hotel Chelsea Bash

Checking in? The Chelsea Hotel feted People this week for the official launch of its new People App, which features the title’s pop culture-centric articles and brand-new video content. During the occasion, presented in partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics and Paramount+, attendees mingled while enjoying cocktails and beats by DJ NVM. Midway through the party, SAINt JHN took the mic for a special musical performance that had everyone dancing the night away! Guests included Olivia Munn, Pardma Lakshmi, Dan Amboyer, Skye P. Marshall, Lexi Wood, Akbar Hamid, Leah Wyar, Charlotte Triggs, Madeline Brewer, Carl Radke, Dorinda Medley, Carl Radke, Lexi Wood, Racquel Chevremont, Melissa Gorga, Dan Amboyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Chloe Flower, Dane Belton, Margaret Josephs, Genneya Walton, Jackie Goldschneider, Jason Cameron, Nick Arrington, Jen Tullock, Jénel Stevens, Jennifer Fessler, Justina Valentine, Laura Girard, Joyce Pierpoline, Kacey Fifield, Lori Altermann, Sophia La Corte, Synclaire Warren, and more.

All images: Mark Sagliocco and Steve Eichner / Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Luisa Beccaria’s Glamorous Dinner Sparkles At Saint Theo’s

Ciao, bellas! On Wednesday night, glam Italian designer Luisa Beccaria took over the back room at Saint Theo’s back for a chic late-night dinner. Attendees were greeted with a bustling cocktail hour, where PR guru Savannah Engel even moonlit as bartender! Afterwards, everyone was seated for a delicious meal of beef tartare and tuna, followed by pesto pasta, branzino, broccolini, and plenty of Aperol spritzes. The night was complete with a sweet toast by Beccaria and Engel’s signature tequila shots (whew!), followed by a round of sweet gelato and espresso. Guests included Fern Mallis, Marie Laffont, Carrie Goldberg, Lucilla Bonaccorsi, Sarah Hoover, Charlotte Groenveld, Christina Grasso, Angelica Hicks, Dee Poku, Alexandra Mack, Annabelle Moehlmann, Lauren Levinson, Marissa Galante, Jennifer Rubio, Ayesha Shane, Alexandra Idol, Zani Guggelman, Carolyn Angel, Grace Givens, Lizzie Asher, Alessia Fendi, and more.

All images: Rey Fernandez‘

Ophelia Eve Glitters At Printemps With Tamara & Minty Mellon

Printemps said bonjour to fine jewelry brand Ophelia Eve, which launched its collection at the French retailer’s must-visit FiDi store. Behind the floral curtains, attendees perused Eve’s newest designs at a cocktail soirée co-hosted with Tamara and Minty Mellon. During the event, guests snapped photos while enjoying champagne, white wine, and trying on Eve’s glittering gemstones—and sneaking out for a closer look at Printemps’ beauty hallway! Stylish guests at the enchanting soirée included Lila Moss, Samantha Yorn, Mia Goldstein, Hannah Desai, Ali Edwards, Nicole Hanley Pickett, Jennifer Creel, Presley Oldham, Colby Mugrabi, Stella Jones, Stacey Bender, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Silhouette Toasts To Earth Month With A Sky-High Soirée

Sharp eyewear brand Silhouette took over the The Greenwich by Rafael Viñoly’s penthouse to celebrate its latest collection! In honor of Earth Month and its new “Clear Sky” collection—which revealed three frames made with sustainable SPX Green on-site—the label hosted a chic soirée at sunset. Guests enjoyed various drinks and champagne from Creative Edge, as well as passed light bites, while taking in the venue’s deep indoor pool and 360-degree views of the East and Hudson Rivers. For a meaningful addition, proceeds from the “Clear Sky” frames at the party will be donated to Arizona Muse’s nonprofit organization, Dirt. The Muses also kept the party going all night with their signature dramatic beats! Guests included Selma Blair, Timo Weiland, Sophie Sumner, Miles Reza, Matt James, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Silhouette

Ella Isaacson Celebrates Her Mercury Lounge Set After Dark At Fig19

Ready to rock! After her packed concert at Mercury Lounge, young pop-rock musician Ella Isaacson gathered a stylish crowd at Fig19 for a slick afterparty. Familiar and new faces mingled with cocktails and snapped photos throughout the night. Guests included Samantha Olson, Kiel Tutin, Matthew Cancel, Spencer Thomas, Sam Kang, Vincenzo Dimino, Sydney Hargrove, Sammy Wrogé, and more.

All images: Mitchell Ritter

