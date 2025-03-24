Mina Haque Is Mastering Business In Style

Mina Haque is taking on multitasking with a fashion-forward ethos! The savvy attorney, CEO, and adjunct law professor balances numerous positions at once—and stays in the know on fashion and beauty while doing it. With a busy career and glamorous wardrobe to boot, we’re ready to take a page (or two!) from Haque’s book! Below, we sat down with Haque to learn about her career journey, how she combines professionalism with her personal tastes, her favorite Fall 2025 collections and daily essentials, and much more.

You manage so many roles, from attorney to CEO of Tony Roma’s and adjunct law professor. How did your career begin?

My journey began in the corridors of influence and policy-making, where I cultivated my passion for public service through internship and entry-level positions on Capitol Hill, the White House, and the U.S. Department of Justice—each position offering unique insights into how decisions at the highest levels shape our society. This foundation inspired me to pursue my Juris Doctorate/Doctor of Law degree, and upon being admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia, I immersed myself in legal practice, which I found demands nothing less than complete intellectual engagement. The legal profession challenges every aspect of your capabilities—analytical precision, strategic foresight, eloquent persuasion, and the ability to remain poised under tremendous pressure. It taught me that exceptional communication—the art of truly listening before speaking, reading beyond what’s written, and writing with clarity and conviction—forms the cornerstone of effective leadership. These refined skills propelled my unexpected transition into the restaurant industry, where I became the CEO of the global barbecue restaurant brand, Tony Roma’s before turning 35, applying the same meticulous attention to detail and strategic vision required in law to revitalize an iconic brand. I approach business leadership as I would constructing a perfect legal argument: building on a strong foundation while constantly innovating, understanding both tradition and trends and recognizing that true excellence comes from harmonizing diverse elements into a cohesive vision that resonates with people on a deeply personal level.

What are the key elements that help you to manage multiple positions at once?

When asked how I manage my multiple positions, I share that I wear three distinct professional hats: CEO of Tony Roma’s, actively practicing attorney providing hands-on legal services through my boutique law firm in Washington DC, and adjunct professor teaching JD and LLM students at American University Washington College of Law. Beyond these professional roles, I am also a mother of two, which adds another dimension of responsibility and fulfillment to my life. What makes this possible is that I genuinely see beauty in each role and how they complement one another. I refuse to frame challenges as burdens—instead, I view each obstacle as an opportunity to grow and excel. I am on a continuous journey of self-improvement, and this mindset, coupled with my relentless pursuit of excellence, enables me to manage multiple positions simultaneously. The cross-pollination of skills between these roles creates a virtuous cycle: insights from the boardroom inform my legal practice, legal precision enhances my teaching, and the fresh perspectives from my students invigorate my business leadership. For me, learning is not just a means to an end but a profound source of joy—it’s the thread that weaves these diverse aspects of my life into a cohesive and purposeful whole.

How do you “dress the part” as a public figure in such serious industries, while still maintaining your personal style?

Styling has always been a personal favorite thing to do of mine. I embrace a polished, classic approach with a modest flair that transitions seamlessly across my various roles. You’ll often find me in well-tailored suits in both vibrant colors and timeless black-and-white combinations—pieces that convey professionalism while still feeling distinctly me. Where I truly express my creativity is through thoughtfully chosen accessories. I appreciate the craftsmanship of French jewelry houses like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose pieces add an elegant touch to even the most straightforward ensemble. A quality handbag and well-designed shoes complete my look—I believe these foundational accessories elevate everything else. My style philosophy is pretty basic at its core: invest in beautifully made classics that stand the test of time, then add personal touches that bring joy. It’s not about following every trend, but rather cultivating a refined aesthetic that feels authentic while still allowing me to be taken seriously in my professional environments. Style allows me to express myself in subtle ways, even as I move through industries where substance rightfully takes precedence.

What are some favorite pieces you recently added to your closet?

Over the holidays, I finally welcomed a piece from a tradition I have long admired—the 2024 Van Cleef & Arpels limited edition holiday pendant featuring a stunning two-tone design with 18k rose gold guilloché and 18k white gold, showcasing the signature Vintage Alhambra clover leaf motif with a diamond at the center. After declining different holiday pendant offerings the past couple of years, I decided to accept this year’s design, and I’m truly cherishing this addition. What makes this piece special is its versatility—it complements both my professional wardrobes and adds a touch of elegance to more casual moments. The craftsmanship exemplifies what I value in accessories: timeless design, exceptional quality, and a subtle sophistication that enhances rather than overwhelms. This pendant represents my approach to building a wardrobe—patience in selecting pieces that truly speak to me, and an appreciation for artistry that transcends seasons and trends. It’s quickly become a centerpiece in my jewelry collection, one that I can envision wearing for years to come across all facets of my life.

What’s your go-to skincare essential that you can not leave the house without?

My absolute skincare essential that never leaves my travel bag is La Mer’s foaming cleanser. When you’re constantly moving between meetings, classrooms, and restaurants as I do, having a reliable cleanser that efficiently removes makeup and the day’s impurities becomes non-negotiable. The La Mer foaming cleanser has been my trusted companion through countless flights and hotel stays—it delivers that perfect balance of deep cleansing without stripping my skin, which is crucial when facing different climates and environments. I particularly appreciate how it simplifies my routine while traveling for work, allowing me to maintain skin quality despite changing time zones and hectic schedules. Of course, it goes without saying that sunscreen follows immediately after—that’s simply a healthy habit I’ve maintained for years. But it’s the La Mer cleanser that truly serves as my skincare foundation, creating that clean slate that helps me present my best self across all my professional and personal settings.

Fashion Month just wrapped. Any looks or collections you loved from Fall 2025’s shows?

Stella McCartney delivered my favorite collection at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025. Her full corporate mode resonated deeply with me—that office glam aesthetic conveyed confidence without becoming overbearing, all while maintaining McCartney’s sustainable vision. What made this collection exceptional wasn’t just its workplace-ready aesthetic, but how it reimagined workplace style for our current moment—sophisticated yet effortless, polished without being rigid. Paris as a whole seemed to capture the zeitgeist perfectly this season. The corporate influence across multiple runways felt particularly relevant as we witness this return to office spaces. What struck me most was how these collections managed to feel protective yet fundamentally optimistic—the perfect synthesis for navigating today’s professional landscape. These weren’t just beautiful clothes; they were thoughtful responses to how we are living and working now, wrapped in exquisite craftsmanship that made these collections truly memorable.

What’s the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?

When people ask about the best professional advice I’ve ever received, one principle immediately comes to mind: “Ask, don’t assume.” I learned this during my early years working in the White House, where the stakes were high and the margin for error was slim. In that demanding environment, assumptions weren’t just inefficient—they could be consequential. This simple maxim revolutionized my approach to both leadership and collaboration. When facing uncertainty, instead of filling in gaps with my own projections, I learned to pause and ask clarifying questions. This practice consistently led to better decisions, stronger relationships, and fewer misunderstandings. What makes this advice so powerful is its versatility. Whether navigating complex legal discussions, managing team dynamics, or even transitioning into my C-suite role, “ask, don’t assume” has remained my North Star. It’s a reminder that genuine curiosity—about people’s intentions, perspectives, and needs—is the foundation of effective communication. In an era of increasing polarization and quick judgments, this principle feels more relevant than ever. It’s not just professional advice; it’s a mindset that creates space for empathy and understanding in all aspects of life.

What advice do you have for someone who’s starting their legal career?

Don’t give up. This career is a test of your resolve. Get comfortable with challenges because you will be called upon to deal with others facing legal challenges. The legal profession will test you in ways you cannot anticipate. There will be moments when the workload seems overwhelming, when complex cases appear unsolvable, and when clients’ emotional burdens feel too heavy to carry. These challenges aren’t separate from the job—they are the job. Remember that resilience in this field isn’t just about personal endurance; it’s about developing the strength needed to effectively advocate for those who depend on you. Your clients will come to you during some of their most difficult moments, and your ability to remain steadfast amid complexity will be their anchor. Build a support network of mentors and peers early. The legal community, while competitive, can also be incredibly supportive. Find those willing to share their wisdom, and don’t hesitate to ask questions—this profession rewards the curious and the thorough. Embrace continuous learning. The law evolves, and so should your understanding of it. What you learned in law school is merely a foundation; your real education begins when you start practicing. Finally, protect your integrity fiercely. Your reputation will become your most valuable asset. In a profession built on trust, maintaining your ethical standards isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s essential for long-term success. The path ahead will be challenging, but few careers offer the same opportunity to make meaningful differences in people’s lives. Stay the course.

You also love a good statement accessory—how can we easily add a statement piece or two into our closets?

Statement accessories are transformative investments. For those who appreciate iconic pieces like the Cartier Love bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra collection, and Chanel or Dior earrings, here’s my approach. Focus on heritage pieces that maintain both value and style. A Cartier Love bracelet or Van Cleef clover bracelet works seamlessly from professional to evening events, never feeling out of place. Consider building your collection around these key elements: a signature bracelet that becomes your everyday armor, classic logo earrings that frame your face (Chanel and Dior create the perfect balance of recognition without ostentation), one statement cocktail ring for special occasions. These investment pieces eliminate the need for constant accessory updates. They create a sophisticated signature look that’s instantly recognizable but never trendy. Remember: true luxury statements whisper, they don’t shout. Let these carefully curated pieces speak for themselves against a backdrop of well-tailored basics.

