Catching Up with…Stella Maxwell

Where have you been the past few months, and how have you been coping?

I’ve been home in California, and I suppose I’m coping like everyone else, taking it day by day. I’m being safe and considerate and trying to stay sane at the same time.

Did you pick up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I actually did! I learned to juggle, and I have been surfing a lot.

How were you able to fulfill yourself creatively?

I’ve been working on a secret project. It has been a lot of fun and allowed me to really channel my creativity.

Are you a person who likes to FaceTime?

Not really. I have been talking with my mom and dad daily and that has been really nice.

How are you staying optimistic these days?

I stay optimistic knowing that this will pass.

Where are you eager to go when the world returns to some sense of normalcy?

Probably to dinner with friends and maybe a movie. Nothing complicated. Just the little simple things.

We noticed on your Instagram that you posted an image of yourself walking your dog with a mask on in mid-March. Very ahead of the world!

I have worn masks for years. That was ahead of the world because I had been preaching to my friends about using masks for a long time now. One of my close friends was always talking about pandemics and germs. Literally for maybe 10 years. I had a lot information going into this.

We also noticed that you have a phone number on your Instagram where people can text you. What’s this about?This is a number from a service called Community. Basically, it’s a number that fans can write me or I can message them about whatever I am thinking about or if there is something exciting to announce. It’s actually really amazing.

You did a great story with Vogue recently and you mentioned that you prefer to use the acronym LGBTQIA. Can you tell our readers a little more about the IA and why it’s important for you to include those additional letters?

I think it’s important to be inclusive, and I believe there are many ways to define oneself—intersexual, asexual. They are certainly important letters. And also allied. I read a few comments about my use of allied, but I believe this is extremely important. Your whole family, I should say hopefully your family is supportive and involved.

What are some LGBTQIA causes that are important to you?

I believe we need to get to a point where we don’t have to define or explain who we are. I hope that people become open-minded and aware enough to the point where people can exist and be respected for however we define our sexuality or gender or orientation.

Do you consider yourself a role model now?

I would not like to define myself as anything in particular. I am just expressing my feelings.

What were your summers like as a kid?

Summers were always a wonderful time. My parents would have holiday in August, and our family would always go somewhere lovely. Those are really some of my best memories.

You’ve worked with so many incredible talents over the years. Is there anyone you’d still like to work with?

I would love to work with Annie Leibovitz someday. I love her early documentary photos so much.

We know you turned 30 this year. What was that like for you?

With time comes experience. And with experience comes a certain comfort in existing. By comfort I mean you begin to understand what is truly important in life—health, family, and love.

A lot of your peers have swimsuit or clothing lines. Is that something you’d like to do?

I have a project in the works. I will explain more when it’s time. I really look forward to sharing!

What do you think New York Fashion Week will be like in September?

Honestly, there are so many more things to worry about then Fashion Week in September. Let’s get through this pandemic first. Let’s focus on being safe and staying healthy and being respectful of other’s space. When there is a vaccine, we can have the most amazing Fashion Week ever. I do think that September may be a virtual experience rather than a physical one.

Everyone is desperate for recommended content to watch these days. What have you watched lately that you loved?

I’ve been watching a lot of documentaries and older films. I would recommend Paris Is Burning, Grey Gardens, Hoops Dreams, and Honeyland. There are so many more, but those are a few.

Is acting something you’re still focusing on?

I would love to do more acting. It’s such a wonderful form of expression.

What’s on your bucket list?

Having a nice dinner party with my friends. [Laughs] But really

Photography by Yu Tsai, Styling by Melina Chen, Makeup by Mia Yang, Hair by JOHN Ruggirro, Manicure by Christina Aviles Aude, Production 88 PHASES

