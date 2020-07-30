Max Mara and The Daily Summer Host Intimate Lunch in Southampton

Max Mara and The Daily Summer hosted an intimate poolside luncheon yesterday at the Southampton home of fashion’s most dynamic mother-daughter duo, Irene Albright and Marina Albright to celebrate the Italian luxury brand’s SS20 and PF20 collection. The event was co-hosted by The Daily’s Hamptons editor, Lizzi Bickford.

Set within the Albright’s pastel-hued, hydrangea-filled gardens, guests toured Max Mara’s colorful assortment of gorgeous gowns, silky blouses, statement skirts and signature outerwear while sipping traditional Italian cocktails –with a twist– prepared by the number one World’s Best Bar, Dante.

The small gathering included a select group of top tastemakers including Jessica Wang, Sai de Silva, Mary Leest and Tinamarie Clark who enjoyed a gourmet, locally sourced meal inspired by Max Mara’s rich Italian heritage, prepared by celebrated Hamptons farm-to-table restaurant Rosie’s. The menu items were perfectly paired with JNSQ Rosé Cru and Sauvignon blanc as well as Josh Cellars Prosecco.

Throughout the afternoon, chicsters were invited to build a bespoke bouquet with a master florist at the event’s Flowerbx pop-up, which guests took home as a souvenir along with a Max Mara silk scarf and scented candle, a bottle of JNSQ rosé and a Dante bottled Negroni.

All photos courtesy of Box of Dreams. Special thanks to Flowerbx, Dante, JNSQ Wines, Josh Prosecco, FIJI Water, Bimble and Rosie’s.

