Staud and New Balance Drop A Super Cute Collection This Week

written by Eddie Roche
Staud X New Balance

Staud has collaborated with New Balance on a collection, which drops on Thursday. It’s the brands first foray into activewear and includes ready-to-wear, bags, and their take on the classic New Balance 997 Style. “We are so excited to align with New Balance on our first ever activewear collection,” Sarah Staudinger, co-founder and creative director of Staud said in a statement. “Part of our brand identity has always been to create timeless fashion pieces for the modern woman, so working with a heritage brand such as New Balance, who’s been around since 1906, felt like a perfect collaboration.”

Pricing ranges from $60-$180 for the RTW and bags, with the shoe style at $230. The shoes will be available for pre-order and coming your way later this summer.

The La-based brand was founded in 2016 by Staudinger and George Augusto. They were a 2019 Vogue/Fashion Fund nominee.

Staud X New Balance (Courtesy)

