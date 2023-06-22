Lori Harvey fronts Good American’s summer campaign

Lori Harvey is in the hot seat for Good American, or the hot saddle should we say, as the model goes back to her equestrian roots in the brand’s latest campaign. For Spring Summer ’23, the pioneering clothing brand is putting an emphasis on Western and cowgirl-inspired pieces like side slid jeans and corset bustiers (all is inclusive size range of XS-5XL and 00-24+, of course). To get the word out, Harvey was styled by Zerina Akers on location at a ranch in LA. Shop it like it’s [a] hot [cowgirl summer] right here.

Kendall Jenner and Alton Mason reunite for Messika

The newest collection from high jewelry maison Messika has landed, with Kendall Jenner and Alton Mason once again appearing in imagery to highlight the newness. This time around, Valérie Messika has reinterpreted the iconic Move Uno designs with Move Link; a whole new chainlink-inspired look that still speaks to the house’s classic Move design. There’s bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, in yellow, white, and pink gold, many of which are paired with set and paved brilliant diamonds. You had us at hello! See the pieces, as fronted by Jenner and Mason, below.

Sarah Jessica Parker stars in a Vogue digital cover story

Happy And Just Like That day to all those who celebrate! To coincide with today’s premiere of And Just Like That season two, Sarah Jessica Parker stars in a special story for Vogue, wearing some of the most unforgettable clothing and accessories from the original Sex and the City series, mixed with fashion of today. Director Bardia Zeinali and fashion editor Jorden Bickham captured SJP as a haute hybrid of herself and her alter ego, Carrie, in what’s truly a love letter to the city, while imagining an OG SATC column come to life. Check it out, below:

Kim & Hailey’s tête-a-tête

Kim Kardashian is the latest guest on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom. Over ice cream sundaes, and some adult beverages, the duo, who’ve known each other since Bieber was a teen, dish on everything from creating a company, how to have peace of mind, being ok with chaos, and some more NSFW tidbits from the bedroom to beyond. What gives Kardashian the ick? Who would Bieber call to bury a body? Who has joined the Mile High Club? Watch it all below:

Staud launches new Pickleball collection, Staud COURT

Get in loser, we’re going to play Pickleball. Ensuring you put your best put forward out there, Staud has launched a new dedicated collection for the fast-rising sport. Sarah ‘Staud’ Staudinger, co-founder of the LA-based label, said the offering was born from her own obsession with the sport, which blends tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, as well as the aesthetic of retro sportswear—particularly when she “noticed few stylish options existed for players who want to look and feel their best.” The Staud Court collection also includes a collaboration with Keds (an update on its time-honored Court shoe, naturally.) The entire range, priced from $95-$350, is available to shop now.

Images: Courtesy

Bookforum is coming back

Just over six months after its closure broke literary lovers’ hearts, Bookforum is making its return with a new publishing partner: The Nation. The literary magazine will be back in print in August. Bhaskar Sunkara, president of The Nation, confirmed that the publication will follow a quarterly publishing schedule, retain its same branding and aesthetic, and it will be helmed by the same staff. Expect plenty of recognizable bylines too, as longtime contributors have been enlisted to write for the relaunch issue. Bookforum’s closure was initially announced in December 2022, when its sister publication, Artforum, was acquired by Penske Media Corporation. Overjoyed about this news? Bookforum isn’t afraid to say it needs your help “to stick around for the long haul.” You can pledge your support by subscribing to its print and digital content here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.