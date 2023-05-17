Moda Operandi Welcomes Mazarin Paris To Town, Staud Launches Swim, Plus! Celebrating The Loeffler Randall x Temple Studio Collab…

Moda Operandi fêted Mazarin at La Grenouille

Guests gathered at Manhattan’s hautest old school French eatery last night to officially welcome fine jewelry brand Mazarin Paris to the city—or rather, to modaoperandi.com. The ethical, responsible, and forward-thinking jewelry brand’s co-founders Louise de Rothschild and Keagan Ramsamy thanked guests for joining them, as the resident pianist performed for the chic crowd who could be found sipping on cocktails and snapping pics of the renowned restaurant. Among those in attendance, wearing recycled gold and lab-grown diamond treasures from the brand, were Nicky Hilton Rothschild, AnnaSophia Robb, Beverly Nguyen, Brie Welch, Caitlin Burke, Ian Bradley, Genevieve Angelson, Jihae Kim, Minnie Mills,

Maria Borges, Pat Cleveland, Tricia Akello, CVC Stones’ Charles de Viel Castel and consultant Vanessa de Viel Castel, Noot Seear, Dina Nur Satti, Isolde Brielmaier, and many more.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Staud makes a splash with swimwear debut

The Summer of Staud is well and truly here. Last night in Los Angeles, fashionable friends of Sarah Staudinger joined her, Staud co-founder George Augusto, and Shopbop to celebrate their inaugural Staud Sea swim collection. Guests chilled, danced, and gossiped while enjoying retro-inspired bites by Chef Sandy Ho. Included in the new vacay-ready lineup is everything from balconoette bikini tops to striped one-pieces, and even a swim dress. Guests included Ari Emanuel, Rocky Barnes, Tezza Barton, Natalia Bonifacci, Sierra Brave, Emma Brooks, Tessa Brooks, Kaitlynn Carter, Jessica Clements, Morgan Cohen, Courtnee Crews, Sara Echeagaray, Haley Halter, Sara Holt, Fai Khadra, Aliana King, Zoi Lerman, Zack Lugo, Lydia Night, Whitney Port, Emma Powell, Alyssa Rara, Baron Scho, Kayla Seah, Sissy Sheridan, Gabriella Wilkins, Ellie Zeiler, and more.

Images: BFA

Loeffler Randall x Temple Studio celebrated their collab over dinner

Have you heard the word? Loeffler Randall has teamed up with fellow NY-based brand Temple Studio on a divine collection of 15 wallpaper SKUs and 10 fabric SKUs, should the redecorating bug strike you any moment now. To officially unveil the line, respective founders Jessie Randall and Kate Temple gathered their nearest and dearest for an intimate dinner in Union Square. The evening incorporated specialty Paloma cocktails and locally-sourced seasonal fare from Brooklyn favorite, Poppy’s. Among those who came out to support were fashion and interiors tastemakers alike, such as Andres Larrauri, Angela Pham, Anja Tyson, Beverly Nguyen, Ceara Donnelly, Celerie Kemble, Charlotte Lucas, Danielle Colding, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, Isolde Brielmaier, Josh Greene, Kate Berry, Lucie Franc de Ferriere , Madeline O’Malley, Molly Ford, Pernille Loof, Poonam Khanna, Sandeep Salter, Salter House, Starrett Ringbom, Virginia Tupker, William Cullum, and Zoe Feldman. Check out the pretty-as-a-picture offering, right here.

Images: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

