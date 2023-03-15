NYC Screening Of Boston Strangler, Star-studded Campaigns For Coach & Calvin Klein, Plus! Staud Launches Bridal…

20th Century Studios & The Cinema Society host screening of Boston Strangler

Guests gathered to watch nail-biting true crime flick Boston Strangler at the Museum of Modern Art last night. The film, which tells the tale of dogged reporter Loretta McLaughlin who first linked together the murders of women in the 1960s to the titular serial killer, stars Kiera Knightley as McLaughlin and Carrie Coon as her colleague Jean Cole. Knightly and Coon were in town for the screening, as well as cast mates Chris Cooper, Rory Cochrane, Peter Gerety, Robert John Burke, Greg Vrotsos, and Jon Lindstrom. The about-to-be-released movie’s writer/director Matt Ruskin, producers Kevin J. Walsh, Michael Pruss, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley, and executive producer Sam Roston were also in attendance. An after party was also hosted at The Rock. Among those who joined for the evening were Casey Affleck, Michael Aronov, David Burtka, Geneva Carr, Sarita Choudhury, Joseph Michael Cross, Johnathan Fernandez, Bart Freundlich, Asher Grodman, Odelya Halevi, Josh Hamilton, Chris Henchy, Jihae, Richard Kind, Tracy Letts, Corey Mach, Holt McCallany, Nicole Miller, Jo Ellen Pellman, Danny Strong & Caitlin Mehner, Jessica Vosk, Celia Weston, Dan Abrams, Sophie Auster, Debbie Bancroft, Lise Evans, Kevin Hubsmith, Sophie Levy, Alex Lundqvist, Emma O’Connor, Eve Plumb, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Sarah Megan Thomas, Frederique Van Der Wal, Tara Westwood, Andrew Saffir, and 20th Century’s Steve Asbell.

Boston Strangler is out March 17.

Images: BFA

Coach unveils new ‘In My Tabby’ campaign

Coach has brought together a starry cast to launch its ‘In My Tabby’ campaign. Directed and photographed by Charlotte Wales, the campaign includes Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Kōki, and Wu JinYan in a series that explores identity, creativity, and personal expression. Beyond the stills, there’s videos too, in which Lil Nas X explores his future creative aspirations, Mendes shares her story of embracing her multiple selves as a Brazilian-American actress, Kōki sheds light on trying new paths in life, and Wu JinYan discusses turning career challenges into opportunities. Coach will additionally bring “In My Tabby” to life around the world with experiences and pop-ups, plus a metaverse experience created for Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week later this month. The campaign was styled by Clare Byrne with sets designed by Lauren Nikrooz.

Calvin Klein unveils full Spring ’23 campaign

Blessing your timeline today, you’ve probably noticed Calvin Klein’s rollout of its full Spring ’23 campaign. We already knew about Michael B Jordan’s first feature, and joining the Hollywood multi-hyphenate in the series are supermodel Kendall Jenner, musician FKA Twigs, K-pop mega-star JENNIE, and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (it’s the latter’s debut campaign for the brand too.) The ensemble were photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott in sensual and powerful portraits showcasing the iconic brand’s classic fan-favorite underwear—new this season are cute lace options—as well as ’90s-inspired denim and even a new sculpted denim bra as modeled by Jenner. The campaign officially launches today, with more set to be revealed in the coming week. So keep your eyes peeled on the Calvin Klein Instagram if you like what you see…

Images: Mert & Marcus

Staud Bridal is here

Sarah Staudinger, creative director of Staud, is answering the dreams of brides-to-be everywhere with the launch of Staud Bride. And it’s not just all about the big day, with plenty of options for ready to wear and accessories at accessible price points for the engagement party, bridal shower, the wedding itself, and even the after party. Of the inaugural offering, Staudinger says: “When I was planning my own wedding, I realized how it can be such a celebration of personal style. With so many events surrounding a ceremony, this collection was inspired by all the fashion moments you can create during the most exciting days of your life.” There’s also a chic assortment of cocktail dresses for bridesmaids and guests, that are intended to work for everything from local town hall celebrations to far-flung destination fêtes. Prices range from $295-$895 and the collection is available now.

