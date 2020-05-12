8 Vitamin-C Serums to Incorporate Into Your Skincare Routine

Incorporating the power packed ingredient Vitamin C into our daily regime is said to work wonders for your skin. “Vitamin C is one of the most important and yet most frequently overlooked parts of an ideal skin care regimen,” Dr Lara Devgan, a top board-certified New York City plastic surgeon tells The Daily. “Vitamin C works mechanistically as a powerful antioxidant that scavenges free radical damage caused by UVA and UVB radiation and blue light from our electronics. Practically speaking, vitamin C helps fade hyperpigmentation, melasma, and brown spots. It also improves the texture of the skin and reduces the visibility of fine lines.”
Here is our list of potent Vitamin C rich products to choose from to add to your daily skincare routine and get glowing already!
1.Isdinceutics Flavo-C Ultraglican 30 Ampoules, Price: $112
2. Saint Jane C Drops, Price: $90
Our obsession with Vitamin C is real 🍋✨ We formulated this meticulously clean, potent skin serum with 20% active Vitamin C to brighten, antioxidant-rich ferulic acid to boost performance of Vitamin C, and 500mg of full spectrum CBD to soothe on contact. #saintjane #thecdrops
3. Dr Devgan Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum, Price: $145
4. Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Vit-C Line Reducing Serum, Price: $68
5. Drunkelephant C-Firma Day Serum, Price: $80
"Where has this been all my life? My skin absolutely GLOWS after using the C-Firma Serum. I’ve been using another high-concentration C serum and thought I was seeing results until I switched to this. This absorbs so nicely and one pump is the perfect amount for my face, neck, and backs of my hands. Paired with the Shaba Eye Serum, I feel like I can run around bare faced and still look refreshed and ready to go." — @apipermichael on @sephora.com 🧡 #drunkinlove🐘 📸: @peaudeglace
6. The Route Everything Day Serum, Price: $90
7. Sunday Riley Vitamin C+ Turmeric Face Oil, Price: $80
8. Skinceuticals Vitamin C, Price: $166
Today is #vitaminCday. Pure. Potent. Proven for your skin health: our topical vitamin C antioxidants target different skin concerns with synergistic ingredient combinations delivering visible results and advanced environmental protection. . . ✔️ Serum 10 is great for #sensitive skin ✔️ Phloretin CF improves the appearance of #discoloration ✔️ C E Ferulic targets the appearance of fine lines and #wrinkles Click the link in bio to find the right one for you.
