8 Vitamin-C Serums to Incorporate Into Your Skincare Routine

by Nandini Vaid
Incorporating the power packed ingredient Vitamin C into our daily regime is said to work wonders for your skin. “Vitamin C is one of the most important and yet most frequently overlooked parts of an ideal skin care regimen,” Dr Lara Devgan, a top board-certified New York City plastic surgeon tells The Daily. “Vitamin C works mechanistically as a powerful antioxidant that scavenges free radical damage caused by UVA and UVB radiation and blue light from our electronics. Practically speaking, vitamin C helps fade hyperpigmentation, melasma, and brown spots. It also improves the texture of the skin and reduces the visibility of fine lines.” 

Here is our list of potent Vitamin C rich products to choose from to add to your daily skincare routine and get glowing already!

1.Isdinceutics Flavo-C Ultraglican 30 Ampoules, Price: $112

Isdinceutics Flavo C Ultragelican Ampoules

2.  Saint Jane C Drops, Price: $90

3. Dr Devgan Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum, Price: $145

Scientific Beauty Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum

4. Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Vit-C Line Reducing Serum, Price: $68

5. Drunkelephant C-Firma Day Serum, Price: $80

6. The Route Everything Day Serum, Price: $90

The Everything Day – Skin Rhythm Multitasker

7. Sunday Riley Vitamin C+ Turmeric Face Oil, Price: $80

 

8.  Skinceuticals Vitamin C, Price: $166

