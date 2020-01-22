Sofia Achaval’s Spring 2020 Couture Week Diary: Day 2

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Spring 2020 Couture Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 2: January 21, 2020

Chanel

Couture’s second day began with Chanel. As always, their front row was star-studded, with guests like Pharrell Williams, Eva Green, and K-Pop superstar G-Dragon. This season the created a garden inside the Grand Palais, through which models like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Vittoria Cerretti walked. The designs featured the brand’s legendary tweed suit with a focus on a black/white combination. Creative director Virginie Viard was inspired by Coco Chanel’s beginnings and childhood in an Aubazine convent. The uniforms worn there were the starting point of this collection, which included different knee-length skirts and dresses combined with socks that evoked the naive spirit of pupils.

Alexandre Vauthier

Once again, the Grand Palais received us, this time to see Alexandre Vauthier’s new couture collection. Eva Herzigova shared the stage with Bella Hadid, who wore an amazing white striped suit. Suits were a big part of the beginning of the show, both in ready-to-wear styles and more sparkly ones for the night. As the show went on, dresses took over the runway, some covered in ruffles. But the stars were the paillette dresses with diagonal cuts.

Givenchy

To close the day, Givenchy surprised us with an amazing show. Its collection, called “Une letra d’amour,” was presented at the Counvent des Cordeliers. Violinist hung in the air, creating a very romantic atmosphere. Dresses stood out due to their volume, and the great headdresses were just as impressive. Caped ruffles also were present in several designs, and feathers too. Kaia Gerber wore the show’s main attraction: an imposing strapless dress with delicate flower ornaments. The semi see-through dress was definitely one of Givenchy’s highlights.

