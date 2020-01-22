19 Amazing Gifts for Aquarians

Aquarius season runs from January 20th to February 18th. Those born in this time are not ones to go with the flow or conform to what those around them are doing (or wearing). They are very assertive in their opinions, intelligent, and independent. Aquariuses are artistic, creative and love to travel. They are also humanitarians who are constantly thinking outside the box and always eager to learn. Here are some unique, standout gifts for the Aquarius in your life!

1. Jonathan Adler Beaded Lipstick Wall Art, $895

This pop art beaded wall art is perfect for the artistic Aquarius. Handmade by an artisanal workshop in India, it is stretched on linen and placed inside a black frame.

2. Candyshop Vintage Starry Night Earrings, $115

These fun handcrafted 14k gold star earrings are perfect for the Aquarius who loves astrology!



3. Maybelline Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil Eyeliner, $8

Aquarius think outside the box and are known for their uniqueness when it comes to fashion and beauty. This blue eyeliner is the perfect addition to their already colorful makeup collection!



4. Lagos Stacking Rings Set, $1,285

A gold and black ring that is actually three rings in one! Made out of high-quality, natural stones, this ring is a subtle yet sparkly way to upgrade any outfit.



5. Fekkai Super Strength Treatment Masque, $20

Indulgent hair strengthening balm that brings dry, damaged hair back to life.

6. L’agence Gabriella Camisole, $230

Made from silk, metallic chiffon this is a unique camisole tank for the unique Aquarius. Perfect with black denim and fun boots for a night out!

7. Ramy Brook Lucina Pant, $395

These midnight blue, glittery pants are a fun spin on regular tailored pants. Perfect for quirky Aquarius.



8. Christian Dior KaleiDiorscopic Book Tote (Available at Rebag), $2,620

Beautiful Dior canvas tote from REBAG. Sustainability, this bag is being resold in amazing condition. The lively, multicolored kaleidoscope pattern makes this bag the perfect edition to any daytime outfit.

9. Diesel D-Slanty Habz Boots, $298

Flashy, metallic boots that will make any Aquarius stand out in a crowd even more.



10. Lee Jeans Cropped Trucker Jacket, $98

This cropped Lee Jeans trucker jacket is a distinctive twist on a regular blue denim jacket-ideal for the bold Aquarius.

11. Apothia Soul Mini Diffuser, $48

This African ginger, rich mahogany diffuser is a great way to unwind at the end of the day. Aquarius’s are always on the go so taking a moment to relax is much needed!

12. La Mer Revitalizing Renew Collection (Available at Bergdorf Goodman), $325

This La Mer Revitalizing Renew Collection is a great gift for the skincare loving Aquarius. This gift set pouch includes The Intensive Revitalizing Mask, The Eye Concentrate, The Renewal Oil and the famous, Creme de la Mer.

13. Roger Vivier Crystal Sneakers (Available at Bergdorf Goodman), $1,200

These slip on Roger Vivier crystal buckle sneakers are a chic, outgoing alternative to regular tennis shoes!

14. Dior Lipstick Set (Available at Bergdorf Goodman), $175

This is the perfect range of 6 bold, matte and satin lipsticks. Aquarius will be drawn to mixing colors for a custom look!



15. She’s Lost Control Love Spells Gift Set (Available at Farfetch), $211

Free-spirited Aquarius will love this rose quartz, sage, room spray and bath salt set. Rose quartz is own as the crystal of universal love. This pink stone is said to open the heart to love, self-love, friendship, peace and inner healing. Sage clears the negative energy in the room and bath salts are the perfect way to unwind while you spray rose quartz throughout the bathroom.

16. Matthew Brown 2020 Planner, $28

Aquarius are very introspective and need time to plan on a day to day basis.



17. Goop G.Tox Detox 5 Salt Bath Soak, $35

Social Aquarius love being surrounded by friends, but they also need time for themselves. This clay and activated charcoal salt soak clears the body of stress, gets rid of impurities (from pollution and dirt) and leaves you feeling extremely rejuvenated!



18. Amazon Kindle Oasis, $280

The newest Kindle Oasis is perfect for Aquarius. Not only are they fascinated by the newest tech but they are huge readers who love to learn!





19. Rimowa Suitcase, $680

Aquarius are known for loving an adventure. This suitcase is Rimowa’s lightest ever with a TSA approved lock and Rimowas signature multiwheel system. This sleek suitcase comes in so many colors and sizes and you can even customize your own!

