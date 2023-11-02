Set your alarms for November 7, as Skims and Swarovski have something up their sleeves for all the magpies in our midst. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand and the crystal purveyors have teamed up for a line of body jewelry, intimates, and ready to wear in what the latter’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert called “a dream” and a “celebration of strong, independent women.”

Further cementing both companies’ status as power players in the high fashion space, the collaboration was announced with a fittingly sleek campaign shot by globally-renowned photographer Mert Alas. The promotional images, which includes additional almost Kira Kira-esque pictures lensed by Vanessa Beecroft, show Kardashian flanked by a bevy of models in the crystallized intimates, bodysuits, and dresses in Skims’ signature form-fitting fabrics, as well as hand-crafted chokers, necklaces, and bracelets. In a media release, Swarovski highlighted that size inclusivity was top of mind for this collection too.

Kardashian, who almost broke the internet again with her built-in nipple bras and fire-emoji worthy menswear launch in the last few days alone, said: “For this collaboration, we really wanted to celebrate individual creativity and bring more glamour into getting dressed every day. The pieces are so dreamy, and we loved integrating the iconic crystal cuts into my favorite Skims pieces. We can’t wait for everyone to love [it].”

So, how to get your hands on it? The line will launch globally on 11/7 at the new Swarovski Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan (watch this space!) and online at skims.com. The size range for ready to wear will run between XS-4XL, with prices from $88 to $998. The bodychains will be priced between $125-$3,300.

Peek the lineup below, and plan your wishlist accordingly!

Images: Vanessa Beecroft

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.