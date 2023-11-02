Editor’s Pick: Larroudé x Altuzarra Create ‘The Sexiest Pump Ever’

What: The perfect shoe does not exi——. Some 14 years after their first fateful meeting, Marina Larroudé and Joseph Altuzarra are at the top of their game. And thankfully, still found time to come together to create a sleek, chic pump that’ll imbue sexiness and confidence in every step.

Who: Fashion industry vet-turned-brand founder Larroudé first met the designer 14 years ago when she was working at Style.com and his namesake line was in his nascency. Two CFDA awards (and a Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund award) later—Altuzarra has certainly proved he knows what women want. So when he set out to co-design “the sexiest pump ever,” it makes perfect sense that he would call up Larroudé; whose own range of solutions-oriented, fashion-forward platforms, boots, pumps, and flats sit pretty in the closets of every well-heeled woman we can think of.

Why: Larroudé has really hit its stride with buzzy collaborations in the past two years (think: Jennifer Fisher, Barbie, Jonathan Cohen, Lingua Franca, to name but a few). This time around, it dials up the heat with three offerings created with Altuzarra. The four-inch heel scene-stealer will be available in black leather, black patent leather, and silver specchio leather, all brandishing a luxe Altuzarra gold buckle closure. You know what we’re going to say…..run, don’t walk, to snap these babies up.

Where: larroude.com, altuzarra.com, and modaoperandi.com.

How much: $490

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.