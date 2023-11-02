Editor picksNews

Editor’s Pick: Larroudé x Altuzarra Create ‘The Sexiest Pump Ever’

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

What: The perfect shoe does not exi——. Some 14 years after their first fateful meeting, Marina Larroudé and Joseph Altuzarra are at the top of their game. And thankfully, still found time to come together to create a sleek, chic pump that’ll imbue sexiness and confidence in every step.

Who: Fashion industry vet-turned-brand founder Larroudé first met the designer 14 years ago when she was working at Style.com and his namesake line was in his nascency. Two CFDA awards (and a Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund award) later—Altuzarra has certainly proved he knows what women want. So when he set out to co-design “the sexiest pump ever,” it makes perfect sense that he would call up Larroudé; whose own range of solutions-oriented, fashion-forward platforms, boots, pumps, and flats sit pretty in the closets of every well-heeled woman we can think of.

Why: Larroudé has really hit its stride with buzzy collaborations in the past two years (think: Jennifer Fisher, Barbie, Jonathan Cohen, Lingua Franca, to name but a few).  This time around, it dials up the heat with three offerings created with Altuzarra. The four-inch heel scene-stealer will be available in black leather, black patent leather, and silver specchio leather, all brandishing a luxe Altuzarra gold buckle closure. You know what we’re going to say…..run, don’t walk, to snap these babies up.

Where: larroude.com, altuzarra.com, and modaoperandi.com.

How much: $490

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Paris Fashion Week: Larroudé, Frame, Markarian &...

Casting Director Stefanie Stein Reflects On NYFW,...

And The Nominees & Honorees For The...

Joseph Altuzarra Fêtes His West Elm Kids...

Sai De Silva Spills The Fashion Month...

Paris Happenings: Aquazzura Launches Handbags, Zimmermann’s Star-studded...

The Style Was Off The Charts At...

Marina Larroude & Jennifer Fisher On Their...

From Lenny Kravitz To Law Roach—See All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.