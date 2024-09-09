Selena Gomez’s Billionaire Status, Jason Wu’s Backstage Beauty, Plus! Puig’s Sales Drop…

Selena Gomez Hits Billionaire Status!

Selena Gomez has reached billionaire status, according to Time. The publication reports that 81% of Gomez’s annual income stems from her popular Rare Beauty brand—which amassed $71 million in liquid blush sales alone in 2023. Gomez’s moment marks a significant positive accomplishment for celebrity-led beauty brands, which have lost steam from an overcrowded market this year.

Puig’s Profits Drop 26% From IPO

The latest fashion company to face sales hardships this year? Puig, whose net profit plummeted by 26% in 2024, according to Business of Fashion. The company cited its losses to employee raises and its IPO this year—where shares fell in value by 13% Overall, the company—which owns Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Carolina Herrera’s beauty labels—earned $171 million in net profit, while sales rose by 10% in the first half of 2024. The moment marks the latest instance of a fashion and beauty brand struggling in 2024, whose ranks include Burberry, Gucci, Kering, and more.

Jason Wu Reveals New Beauty Line Additions at NYFW

Jason Wu is expanding his beauty repertoire! The designer’s Spring 2025 runway show at New York Fashion Week featured a distinctly modern collection punctuated with sheer textures, abstract prints, and a sharp palette of black, pale pink, and aubergine. However, it also featured new products from his affordable Jason Wu Beauty line. Due this fall, the collection’s cream bronzers and compact blushes made their runway debuts as well—spotlit through subtly glowing makeup that enhanced the wearer’s skin.

“We’ve got a quite strong highlight on the cheekbone, in the inner corners of the eyes just to add some shape, some dimension, a little sparkle, and then a little bit of blush for some warmth,” said makeup artist Mical Klip. “It’s really just about the skin being beautiful and not distracting from the picture at large. It’s about the girl having the confidence of not needing to do too much and just letting her beautiful skin speak for herself.”

All images: Courtesy of Jason Wu

