The first Wednesday in May is also a thing! One of Spring in New York’s most fun celebrations is the Women’s Committee of the Central Park Conservancy annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Lunch, which was held this week. The annual event brings out the chicest ladies (and a handful of gents) in the city to show off their creative side and celebrate the world’s greatest park. This year’s event raised a whopping $4.3M in support of the Central Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization and civic institution responsible for managing Central Park.

This year’s guest list included Women’s Committee President Tracey Huff joined Luncheon Co-Chairs Ranika Cohen, Bonnie Comley, Jenna Segal, and Julia Power Weld, along with Central Park Conservancy President & CEO Betsy Smith, Chair of the Conservancy’s Board Tom Kempne. They were joined by Scarlett Johansson, Martha Stewart, Gillian Miniter Katherine Birch, Michèle Brazil, Michael Bloomberg, Katherine Gage Boulud, Kathryn Chenault, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Kate Davis, Fe Fendi, Gillian Hearst, Grace Hightower, Gail Icahn, Sharon Jacob, Alexia Leuschen, Susan Magrino, Marcia Mishaan, Margo Nederlander, Elyse Newhouse, Amelia Ogunlesi, Jenny Paulson, Christine Schwarzman, Barbara Scott, Priya Shukla, Anne Stringfield, Sarah Wetenhall, Gigi Stone Woods, and more to celebrate this year’s honoree, Jenny Price.