Elena Matei On Her Modeling Career, Upcoming Album, and Passions

From growing up in a small village in Eastern Europe to a blossoming modeling and music career in New York, Elena Matei is having her moment. She tells The Daily how it all feels like a dream sometimes. PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRYCE THOMPSON

What was your childhood like?

I’m from Moldova originally, which is in between Ukraine and Romania. It’s called Bessarabia also. I grew up in a normal family. We were very modest. I have two brothers and mostly spent time in the city when we were in school. We also spent time at my grandfather’s little village next to the city. I was always there to help and sometimes I would take the animals to graze on the hill. It was a happy childhood!

How were you discovered?

I was discovered twice actually. One time when I moved to Romania, which became my home; they embraced me beautifully. I was discovered by mistake. I never wanted or thought to be a model. I was with my ex-boyfriend at an event. An agent discovered me there and I did a couple of tests, and the next day I was working a lot and getting bookings. I was 16.

What was your reaction to this?

Oh, my God! It was a completely new world and a new beginning. I never thought I could ever be a model. Back then in Moldova, it was a normal life. I would go to the village with my grandparents and be with animals. Farm life!

How did you come to New York City?

I got discovered by another agent while in New York on Fifth Avenue and signed with Elite Models and my life changed. Agencies were fighting over me. It was crazy.

What are some of your career highlights?

When I came here I needed to get my work visa, so I started working in 2018 and [photographer] Russell James discovered me. I was with an agent and he said he wanted to introduce me to Russell. He was so sweet, so nice, so modest. He was barefoot when I met him. I loved that. Russell said, “Welcome to the family.” First, we worked together on Raw Spirit. He photographed me for the perfume campaign.

What was it like working with Russell?

He made me feel so easy. I was so emotional and stressed about whether I would be good enough. He made me feel like I was in a house with my family. He’s so special. And then he shot me for his Angels book. It was a great opportunity. He said, “You’re going to be around the biggest icons in the industry in the book.” I couldn’t believe it!

Was that nerve-racking?

It was a big milestone for me. It was a big step after one year in New York.

No kidding! Any other highlights?

I walked for the Tommy Hilfiger show in London. It was amazing. I met Tommy backstage. I met all the supermodels. It was a big experience. I did smaller shows in New York. I’ve also walked twice for The Blonds. They’re such incredible people. They are so sweet. Their creations are next level.

Who are some of your favorite designers to wear?

I love Prada. I like edgy looks.

What’s your goal in fashion?

Everybody has dreams, and there are no limits. I want to work with incredible people. Everything is possible!

You have an album coming out this fall. Tell us about the music.

The album is interesting because it’s different types of music. There are love songs, suffering songs, funny songs, Disney songs. We worked with an incredible team in Los Angeles. I’m looking forward to bringing it out because it’s part of me and who I am.

How would you describe the vibe of it? We know you love Ariana Grande. Was she an influence?

A little bit of Ariana, a little bit of Céline [Dion] mixed in. I am me! I’m not trying to be like somebody else. I loved singing growing up.

How did you get your start in music?

I was always singing. During the pandemic I restarted thinking about what I love, what my soul wants. When I was on set with Russell, I met Donna Karan because we were shooting the campaign at the Stephan Weiss Studios in the West Village. She came over and he said I should sing something for Donna and I did. She then called Barbra Streisand and I sang for her and then they called [music producer] David Foster. Afterward I went to Los Angeles and met different people like David. He said my voice was a “popera” voice. I then signed with Neil Portnow, who used to be the head of the Grammys. They believed in my talent and thought everything is possible for me. Do you know how lucky I feel? Sometimes you meet people like Neil and feel they’re not from the same world. They are huge but act so normal.

Were you freaking out that they asked you to sing for Barbra Streisand?

I couldn’t believe it. Was I sleeping in bed and dreaming like always or was this actually happening?

How often do you make it back to Romania?

I haven’t been there in two years. I’m going to go after Fashion Week. I was going twice a year but not anymore.

What are you other passions?

I love skincare! I have many professional machines at home for facials. I hope to have time to go to school and open a medical spa.

What skincare products or routines do you recommend?

I love the French skin product Guinot. I love the LPG machine for the body. I love, love La Prairie.

Anything else we should know about you?

I hope to discover new opportunities and new people. I want to work to create beautiful and magical things!

