SCENE: Paris Fashion Week Happenings With YSL Beauty & Vestiaire Collective

YSL Beauty fêtes new MYSLF fragrance and its face, Austin Butler

YSL Beauty kept folks out ’til late—tiredness or not, who could pass up dancefloor-filling sets by Clara 3000 and Honey Djion—last night as its hosted the launch party for MYSLF. The bash took place at design incubator La Caserne in the heart of Paris, where guests were invited to get up close and personal with the new masculine fragrance in a nightclub-style setting. Austin Butler, the face of the woody scent, was in town to celebrate, and the actor was joined by the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Hari Nef, Kelela, Troye Sivan, Finn Wolfhard, Leyna Bloom, Mica Arganaraz, Richie Shazam, Steve Lacy, Paris Jackson, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Meerqeen, Lena Meyer-Landrut, Noah Beck, William Franklyn Miller, Gaspar Noé, Indya Moore, Hunter Doohan, Pierre de Maere, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Fary Lopes, Ceéar Domboy, Mia Regan, Jordan Roth, Julia Ducournau, Francisco Lachowski, Lennon Gallagher, Ceval, Pierre-Ange Carlotti, Gaia Weiss, Paul Hameline, Clara McGregor, Pierre Painchaud, and many more.

Images: Getty/Courtesy

Vestiaire Collective celebrates the launch of its Stylist Collective

Fanny Moizant and Sophie Hersan, the chic co-founders of Vestiaire Collective, invited tastemakers to the Hôtel Plaza Athénée for an intimate celebratory dinner, co-hosted by Emily in Paris costume designer Marylin Fitoussi. The evening marked the introduction of the resale platform’s new Stylist Collective campaign, which features five world-renowned stylists Erin Walsh, Marilyn Fitoussi, Georgia Medley, Margherita Maccapani Missoni, and Mickael Carpin sharing their expert tips and tricks for nailing both personal style and scoring the internet’s best pre-loved luxury pieces. Among those who joined Moizant, Hersan, and Fitoussi in raising a glass were Alyssa Coscarelli, Anaa Saber, Blake Abbie, Carla Ginola, Carmella Rose, Darja Barannik, Eva Gutowski, Hanna MW, Jessica Stam, Jessie Li, Julie Sergent, Philine Roepstorff, Race Imboden, Xenia Adonts, Ysaora Thibus, and more.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.