Welcome back to The Daily Darren! In a world overflowing with endless choices, I’m here to cut through the clutter and zero in on what truly matters. Whether it’s an emerging trend, a tucked-away gem, or that one product everyone’s buzzing about, this column is all about simplifying your journey to the best of the best so you can spend less time scrolling and more time enjoying. Think of it as your personal guide to what’s fresh, inspiring, and worth a second look.

Elton John: Never Too Late

I was fortunate enough to attend the LA screening of this new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late with the man himself at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures the other week. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, this documentary is a deeply personal look into Elton’s extraordinary life and legacy. I was moved me to tears on several occasions.

The film delves into Elton John’s legendary career alongside his personal journey, revealing a rare vulnerability as he opens up about the loneliness he experienced at the height of his fame. He shares how finding sobriety and love with David Furnish transformed his life. As he said himself in the Q&A afterwards, he’s still at the top of his game but also living his happiest chapter yet, surrounded by his loving husband and children. Blending archival footage, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments, the documentary goes beyond his iconic performances to reveal his struggles & triumphs, and his impact on LGBTQ+ rights. For fans and music lovers alike, this film captures the essence of an artist who continues to inspire. Elton John: Never Too Late streaming on Disney+ on December 13, 2024

Porsche x Almond Surfboards: The Ultimate California Dream Collaboration

Don’t you just love it when two of your favorite things come together? Porsche has teamed up with Almond Surfboards for a limited-edition collection that’s a must-have for car lovers and surfers alike. Blending iconic Southern California surf and Porsche culture of the 1960s, the custom surfboards come in classic 911 colors from the ‘60s—Bahama Yellow, Polo Red, Irish Green—and the Pink Pig racing livery. Each board is numbered and customizable with your favorite racing number and crafted by hand in Costa Mesa. The collection also includes laid-back apparel like t-shirts, hoodies, trucker caps, and keychains, all capturing the spirit of the West Coast. Available now at select Porsche Design stores, Almond Surf Shop, and online.

Dua Lipa Speaks the language of love in collab with Belgian Star Pierre De Maere

Despite being snubbed by the Grammys with zero nominations for the 2025 lineup, Dua Lipa isn’t letting that slow her down. Her latest collab with Belgian artist Pierre de Maere, “These Walls,” dropped this weekend and it’s already on repeat for me. The track mixes English and French lyrics (which this Francophile is loving), including the line “Ces murs sont faits de verre, mais ils ne se brisent jamais” (These walls are made of glass, but they never break). With its smooth synths and reflective vibe, it’s the perfect late-night listen. The duo’s unique styles merge beautifully, creating a song that’s both emotional and effortlessly cool. “These Walls” will have you thinking about your own emotional barriers—and maybe even ready to tear them down. The original version is featured on Dua’s newly released album Radical Optimism.

VISO PROJECT

If you’re someone who loves a good mix of art, design, and home décor, then Viso Project is definitely one to have on your radar. Seamlessly combining collectible design and homeware, with a focus on global craftsmanship, the brand has bases in Madrid and New York. Their Dumbo space has a dual function of gallery and shop where you’ll find their selection of luxurious handmade blankets and finely crafted porcelain to exclusive limited-edition collaborations. With a commitment to artisanal skill and producing in small, intentional batches, they offering includes unique, high-end pieces that not only stand the test of time but are also made with the planet in mind. If you’re looking to elevate your space with something unique, VISO PROJECT’s homeware is the perfect way to do it.

Mamie Italian Kitchen in West Hollywood

Now, here’s the thing… Ultra-hyped restaurants and hotspots rarely live up to all the chatter in my experience. You know the ones—endless Instagram posts, months-long reservation lists, and that buzz that makes you think, “Is it really that good?” I admit, I’m a skeptic when it comes to these overly-buzzed places. But I’m always open to being proven wrong, and one place that has piqued my interest is Mamie Italian Kitchen, nestled on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. This classic Italian neighborhood cafe is one of those rare spots that actually lives up to the hype. This charming deli offers an authentic slice of Italy right in LA. The star of the show? Their schiacciata—a flatbread similar to focaccia but with its own distinct texture, with a light crunchy crust and chewy center. It’s baked fresh every day to perfection. It serves as the perfect base for their sandwiches, piled high with fresh ingredients like prosciutto, mozzarella, and marinated veggies. The Verona sandwich is my favourite – Prosciutto Di Parma 18 month, Italian burrata, sun-dried tomato, fresh basil, and baby arugula – it is simply divine!

