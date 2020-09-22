You Can Now Register to Vote at Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is getting into politics. Today the iconic store is launching “Register to Vote at Saks” in honor of National Voter Registration Day. They have partnered with nonpartisan organizations HeadCount and Vote.org to foster voter accessibility in the upcoming election. Their Manhattan store is dedicating their Fifth Avenue windows to encourage people to vote. Six windows spell out “VOTE” and highlight key milestones over the course of U.S. voting history such as the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote in 1920 and 1965’s Voting Rights Act, removing discriminatory barriers that kept people of color from voting. Through Friday, October 9th, eligible voters can come into their flagship store and register to vote, complete absentee ballot applications and check their registration status.

“As an iconic brand, Saks has a responsibility to use our voice to champion issues that matter to society,” Emily

Essner, chief marketing officer, Saks Fifth Avenue said today in a statement. “While we have a long-standing history of platforming a number of meaningful causes, using our influence to drive home the importance of voting and encouraging our community to take action is a first. We are pleased to be a part of a movement that inspires Americans to get involved and make their voices heard.”

Anyone who can’t make it to their flagship store can go to Saks.com to register to vote there and also access and absentee ballot application and check their registration status.

The store is also making Election Day a paid holiday for all U.S. corporate associates. The company is also working with their staff in stores, as well as distribution and fulfillment centers to coordinate schedule to enable them to get to the polls.

You can also register to vote at NationalVoteRegistrationDay.org.

