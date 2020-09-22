Coach Casts Debbie Harry, Kate Moss, Meg Thee Stallion, and More for SS ’21 Lookbook Reveal

Hold your horses! New York Fashion Week might technically be over, but Coach just revealed its new collection, complete with a love letter to its hometown. The brand showcased its wares digitally, with a concept it calls Coach Forever: mixing past archival pieces alongside recontextualized pieces from the Fall ’20 collection and a fresh new offering for Spring ’21.

The virtual presentation was shot by Juergen Teller, and boy was the casting a sight to behold. Debbie Harry! Kate Moss! Kaia Gerber! Meg Thee Stallion! Hari Nef! Bob The Drag Queen! And Instagram-famous Rickey Thompson, whose uplifting dance videos certainly helped us get through lockdown with a smile on our faces, even made his modeling debut. Coach runway regulars Lexi Boling, Binx Walton, Paloma Elsesser, and Xiao Wen Ju also appeared too.

To honor the Big Apple, creative director Stuart Vevers wanted to include a “love letter to New York”—a special collection of vintage pieces crafted by local artisans. The overall message conveyed was an ode to the city’s creativity, optimism, and courage. (Not to mention, the music by 3Ion is a bop!)

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.