There’s no better way to spend a sunny and breezy afternoon in the Hamptons than taking a quick ferry ride out to Shelter Island for lunch on the water. Last week, Max Mara, understanding the assignment, hosted a small group of chic friends of the house to celebrate the summer season and Max Mara Eyewear at The Pridwin Hotel. Cocktails were served on the great lawn overlooking the bay, filled with sailing boats cruising alongside the North Fork. Guests, such as Sai de Silva, Tina Craig, Jessica Wang, Kaye Bassey, Casey Fremont, Lindsey Baldwin, Irina Kro, Jared Seligman, Dani Stahl, Carolyn Angel, Kristina O’Neill, Magnus Berger, and Rory Satran, were generously treated to a try-on sesh and a fresh pair of shades from the brand’s new SS24 Sun Collection in collaboration with Marcolin.

The eyewear, inspired by two icons – internationally renowned architect Eileen Gray and world-famous photographer Lee Miller – redefines the concept of femininity, showing its strongest, most decisive and daring side. Oversized looks, soft and fluid surfaces with refined lines, tubular metal elements, and thick, evident volumes characterize the Max Mara’s new eyewear styles.

Following cocktails, guests made their way up to the hotel’s terrace to enjoy a long, leisurely lunch of tomatoes and burrata, oysters, lobster rolls, and for those resigned to taking an afternoon nap post-meal, spaghetti alle vongole. The rosé flowed for hours, and after lunch wrapped, guests were sent on their way with their new set of sunglasses along with customized, hand painted, Max Mara cases. Overall, an afternoon well spent!

All Images: BFA / Jason Lowrie